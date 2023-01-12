Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,861 in the last 365 days.

Hundreds of Party members disciplined for corruption and wrongdoings in 2022

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — A total of 539 Party members were disciplined in 2022 for corruption and wrongdoings, a meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption was told on Thursday.

Chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, head of the committee, the meeting's aim was to review anti-corruption performance in 2022, especially outcomes of handling corruption cases under the committee’s management as well as mapping out plans for 2023.

The meeting was told that last year, 47 officials under the management of the Politburo and the Secretariat received disciplinary measures, 15 more than in 2021.

Five members of the 13th-tenure Central Party Committee were relieved of their positions.

Two deputy prime ministers were also removed from their position.

Anti-corruption work in 2022 achieved positive results. In total, 1,123 defendants and 493 cases were prosecuted for corruption.

The Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption established eight inspection teams. Through audits, more than VNĐ82.5 trillion and 883 hectares of land were retrieved. 3,530 collectives and 8,619 individuals received administrative fines.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said the fight against corruption has been ongoing more extensively and intensively with the number of discovered cases increasing in almost all sectors.

He urged the committee to continue to strengthen cooperation and build more mechanisms and policies to avoid group corruption and group interests.

The committee will accelerate the inspection and prosecution of 10 key cases including the case in connection with the COVID-19 test kit overcharging scandal at Việt Á Technologies JSC, and rescue flight cases linked to the Consular Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The committee has decided to put the bribery case reported at the Vietnam Registry Department and a number of local registration centres under special scrutiny in 2023. — VNS

You just read:

Hundreds of Party members disciplined for corruption and wrongdoings in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.