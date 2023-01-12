RoK National Assembly Speaker to visit Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo and his spouse will lead a high-level RoK delegation to pay an official visit to Việt Nam between January 12-18, 2023.

The visit was made at the invitation of the Chairman of Việt Nam National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

This is the first visit to Việt Nam by Speaker Kim since he took the office in July 2022, and the first visit by a high level leader from the RoK to Việt Nam after the two countries upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership during President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s State visit to the RoK in December 2022, Hằng noted.

The visit demonstrates that the relations between the two national assemblies is flourishing and recording meaningful results in the spirit of the cooperation agreement signed in July 2013, and both sides have maintained exchanges of delegations at the high level, at the committee level, exchanges between parliamentary friendship groups and other national assembly agencies in a diverse and flexible format, according to the diplomat.

During the visit, the leader of RoK National Assembly is expected to hold talks with Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ, hold meetings with key Vietnamese leaders, and visit a few Vietnamese localities, according to the foreign ministry.

WEF Davos

Deputy spokesperson Hằng also announced that at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà will attend the 53rd World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland from the 16 to 17 of January 2023.

The 2023 WEF Davos, under the theme of cooperation in the fragmented world, takes place as the cooperation between Việt Nam and WEF is increasingly enhanced, and the two sides’ leaders are stepping up exchanges.

Several key cooperation areas such as environmental protection, or waste management, among others have been further strengthened, Hằng remarked.

Deputy Prime Minister Hà is expected to deliver remarks at the sessions, hold bilateral meetings with Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF, as well as with the leaders of countries, international organisations, and global enterprises attending the meeting, among other important committees, according to the foreign ministry. — VNS