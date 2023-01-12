Goliath Resources Limited to Exhibit Core at AME Roundup 2023, Booth # 1504 and VRIC 2023, Booth # 504

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is focused on further expanding its new high-grade gold-silver Surebet discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. With only 31,653 meters of drilling to date, the Company has already demonstrated the presence of an extensive mineralized system over an area of 5.25 square kilometers that remains open.



To learn more about Goliath’s exciting new discovery, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us at the AME Roundup, Booth # 1504 being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre East Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) on Monday, January 23 – Thursday, January 26, 2023; the Company will be exhibiting all 4 days.

If you miss us at the AME Roundup, please come and see us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Booth # 504 being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) on Sunday, January 29 – Monday, January 30, 2023. The Company will also be conducting a 10 minute workshop presentation on Sunday, January 29th at 11:00 – 11:10 am (in Workshop 2).

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. The new high-grade gold-silver Surebet discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia is its flagship project.

About the AME Roundup Conference

Hosted by explorers for explorers, AME’s annual Roundup conference is the mineral exploration industry’s premier opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and inspire new exploration projects: Projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery, supplying materials for a climate-smart future, and sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come. For tickets and more information please visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5,000 mining investors annually. Over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century. For tickets and more information please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1-416-488-2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

