2023 BrandSmart Awards Call for Entries Now Open

Agencies and Brands Invited to Submit Marketing Campaigns for Top Industry Honors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entries are now open for the marketing industry's prestigious BrandSmart Awards, an international award program organized and presented by the American Marketing Association Chicago. Inspired by the "golden ratio," the awards program was created to celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement - the marriage of creativity and results. The awards program recognizes the very best of brand marketing from around the globe.

"From Dubai to Des Moines, brand and agency marketers worldwide are encouraged to enter their best campaigns demonstrating brand innovation, customer engagement and advocacy, and overall integrated marketing excellence," said Bonnie Massa, AMA Chicago Executive Director. "Last year's winners impressed us with their inclusive and innovative campaigns, which spanned diverse industries. We're looking forward to seeing what this year's entries have in store."

Submissions will be accepted through March 9, 2023. Guidelines are available at https://amachicago.org/brandsmart-awards-guidelines.

Winners will be announced at the BrandSmart Awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, 2023, during the 21st annual BrandSmart Conference.

The BrandSmart Awards celebrate the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable brand marketing campaigns. Categories span the brand marketing spectrum and include:

BRAND INTRODUCTION AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to introduce a new product or service.

BRAND MOMENTUM AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign for an existing product or service.

BRAND ENGAGEMENT AWARD - Recognizing the best customer engagement campaign.

INTEGRATED MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best integration of offline and online brand marketing to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND ADVOCACY AWARD - Recognizing the best brand advocacy marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

CAUSE MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to support and promote a cause or a proactive community service.

INFLUENCER MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the most effective, creative use of an influencer marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND INNOVATION AWARD - Recognizing the best implementation of technology and/or research in a marketing campaign.

Campaigns that ran between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, are eligible to enter. The final entry deadline is March 9, 2023.

Competition updates and materials, including the official Entry Guidelines Kit (PDF), are available at www.brandsmartawards.org.

About BrandSmart Awards

The BrandSmart Awards began in 2009 as a recognition of the brand marketing industry's most inspiring work. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, BrandSmart Awards celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement - the marriage of creativity and results. Past BrandSmart Awards winners include National Association of REALTORS, American Eagle, Frigo Cheese, Jayco, Lenovo, Hollister Incorporated, and Wisconsin Cheese. For more details, visit brandsmartawards.org.

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest chapter in the American Marketing Association's global network, stands an incredible 83 years strong. Its mission is to provide ongoing development opportunities for Chicago marketers to expand their knowledge, improve their skills and grow in their careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. For more details, visit amachicago.org.

Contact Information:

Karolyn Raphael

PR for American Marketing Association Chicago

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422



Related Images











Image 1: AMA Chicago BrandSmart Awards









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment