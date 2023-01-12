Circle Logistics Promotes Derek Holst to Senior Vice President

Derek Holst will nurture relationships as part of Circle’s expansion of regional, national and international accounts

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, today announced the promotion of Derek Holst from vice president of sales and operations to senior vice president. In addition to establishing and implementing best practices in sales, operations and truck dispatch, Holst is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the company’s headquarters in Fort Wayne, Ind.



Holst has more than a decade of logistics experience from which he will use to oversee the continued growth in sales that stem from successful load-matching and safe deliveries, as well as providing exceptional customer experiences. As senior vice president, one of Holst’s top priorities is to ensure shipper-carrier-broker relationships remain strong as he further develops Circle’s expanding portfolio of regional, national and international accounts. The Circle team’s 624 employees who provide industry-related counsel now span the U.S., Panama, Mexico and Colombia to serve a growing customer base. Holst directly leads 350 of those team members.

“Derek is an exceptional leader who cares about being a solution for shippers and carriers seeking to move quality loads successfully at the best price,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “Because Derek has established so many unique relationships and has developed a sales team known to solve challenges efficiently and cost effectively, Circle Logistics continues to grow under his direct leadership.”

Following Circle’s establishment in 2011, Holst was one of the first employees and team members on-board to serve shippers and carriers in search of long-term relationships for moving loads. The team takes pride in delivering freight safely and on time, while providing a wealth of knowledge and support to drivers and the best customer service for clients. As the company incorporates tech to speed up processes for customers and to ensure the Circle team works efficiently, Holst continues to lead by nurturing relationships.

“Circle’s continued growth is my primary focus in my new role as senior vice president,” said Derek Holst, senior vice president, Circle Logistics. “The ability to see great results from constant, committed team members who all have the passion to help others is rewarding, so I look forward to leading our team so we may continue to grow as we assist our customers in their own successful growth within this ever-changing industry.”

Circle’s top-rated relationships and solutions for shippers and carriers was recently recognized with the company being named an Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL in Q4 of 2022 for being one of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

Media Contact

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b097f47-1890-446b-991c-d4665d56f5d7