IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for Quantum Miami

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is collaborating with Quantum Events on the occasion of Quantum Miami , their flagship Web3 and blockchain conference. The event will be held on Jan. 25 - 27, 2023, at the iconic James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

As an incubator of revolutionary and disruptive organizations, Quantum Miami offers a unique platform that drives the discourse and innovation of Web3 and blockchain. In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN has been deploying its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility and recognition of the conference by leveraging its stream of exclusive digital channels and full-scale media distribution capabilities.

IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and StreetInsider as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a readership base of 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

“Quantum Miami offers extensive insight into the worlds of Web3 and blockchain technology, while facilitating fresh and exciting partnerships,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We always enjoy working alongside the team at Quantum Events and driving further audience engagement via our well-established network.”

“With the rising importance of digital assets, blockchain-focused entities and cryptocurrencies in individual and institutional portfolios, our ongoing focus is to reach as many investors and members of the general public as possible,” said Harry Yeh, chairman of Quantum Events. “IBN’s track record in boosting visibility and driving wider readership in targeted segments speaks for itself. We are very glad to be working with IBN again for our upcoming event in Miami.”

To register for the event, please visit http://quantummiami.com/register

