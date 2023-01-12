Built In Honors Code Climate in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

Code Climate Earns Three Placements on Built In’s Best Places to Work Lists

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Climate , the most actionable engineering management platform, today announced that it was honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Code Climate earned a place on New York City Best Startups to Work For, New York City Best Places to Work, and U.S. Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes.



Code Climate is reimagining engineering management and empowering every engineering team to drive continuous improvement across people, processes, and code. Its collaborative culture prioritizes the uniqueness of every employee and cultivates an environment where everyone feels they are a part of a team. Code Climate proudly offers competitive compensation, benefits, flexibility, and professional development opportunities.

“Code Climate’s pursuit of empowering engineers starts within our community. We are mission-driven to create, innovate, and excel internally by creating a culture of transparency and trust,” says Courtney Graeber, interim head of people at Code Climate. “We strive to provide them with strong communication, empathy, diversity, equity, and inclusion. We look forward to another year of collaboration that fuels creativity and innovation.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

Check out Code Climate on Built In and learn more about the award on our company blog .

About Code Climate

Code Climate delivers the most actionable Engineering Management Platform. From day one, the Velocity Platform maximizes engineering impact with trusted insights for leaders and teams at all levels — from capacity and delivery to quality, culture, and costs. Companies like Slack, Forbes, and Instacart use Velocity every day to drive change, boost business impact, confidently deliver quality software, reduce risks, and craft a healthy culture. Learn more at codeclimate.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office—with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.