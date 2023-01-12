Memfault Wins 2023 IoT Breakthrough Award as IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , provider of the first IoT reliability platform, today announced it has been named “IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market” in the 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards. Memfault was selected from over 4,000 nominees for its excellence, creativity, hard work, and overall success.



“As IoT devices grow in number and complexity, developers face enormous pressure to build an extraordinary product that can get to market quickly, provide unique features for its users, and continuously deliver new value even after it’s in the field,” said François Baldassari, CEO, Memfault. “Winning the IoT Breakthrough Award validates our mission to create a solution that solves these challenges by giving developers visibility, flexibility, and control over connected devices at scale, and we’re thrilled to be a 2023 IoT Breakthrough winner.”

The IoT Breakthrough awards are part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership in a number of today’s most competitive technology categories. Other 2023 IoT Breakthrough winners include Amazon, Cisco, Marvell, Arlo, Sense, ecobee, LoRa Alliance, TP-Link, Leviton, General Electric, KORE, Forescout, Mitsubishi Electric, SoundHound, Cox, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Lenovo, Aspen Technology, HARMAN, Verizon and other top companies and startups across the IoT industry.

Memfault offers the first IoT reliability platform that gives developers a more scalable and sustainable process to transform how they build and operate IoT and edge devices. Founded in 2018 by embedded engineers at Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble, Memfault’s device reliability engineering capabilities help developers accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver more reliable products. Memfault’s platform works on most Bluetooth devices with cross-platform support for developers building on RTOS, bare metal, Android, and Linux devices, offering visibility into and control over devices in the field. Customers like micromobility leader Lyft, air quality monitor provider Airthings, and fitness wearable company Whoop use Memfault for over-the-air (OTA) updating, monitoring, and debugging connected devices.

In addition to connected consumer products, Memfault’s platform is also deployed in industries including transportation, security, healthcare, industrial automation, wildlife conservation, and others.

Memfault is hiring. View open positions: https://memfault.com/careers .

To get started with a Memfault account, sign up free: https://app.memfault.com/register .

About Memfault

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform that empowers teams to build more robust devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform the way developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. As IoT applications continue to grow in complexity, it is more important than ever for developers to have Memfault’s performance monitoring, device debugging, and OTA update capabilities built into their devices. Memfault was built to enable developers with a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

