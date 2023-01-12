CompoSecure Unveils New Payment Card Tech Innovations for 2023

The latest metal credit card designs “light up” the wallet of tomorrow and turn a payment card into a physical authentication token for enhanced security

"Driving innovation means taking risks, pushing boundaries, and constantly striving for improvement. It requires a willingness to think outside the box and a determination to stay ahead of the competition. But most importantly, it requires a relentless focus on the needs of the customer and a drive to create value that will last for years to come,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “We are excited to introduce several new form factors as our partners continually seek elegant payment cards that deliver distinct experiences, enable brand differentiation, and enhance security.”

CompoSecure has provided breakthrough technology in metal payment card design for 20 years. As of January 2023, the Company had more than 55 U.S. and foreign patents issued and approximately 30 U.S. and foreign patent applications pending. Here is a look at the credit and debit card tech trends coming in 2023:

LED Card – CompoSecure is already in pilot with an LED metal payment card. This unique card features the issuing bank logo on the face of the card, lighting up with LEDs when a contactless transaction is initiated at the point of sale. This card is expected to be available this year.

To find out more about these innovations, visit www.composecure.com or you can contact a sales representative directly at www.composecure.com/contact.

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2206f3-1b08-4b43-a83b-9e012c5753c0