NeoGames’ BtoBet secures regulatory approval for Ontario launch

Leading sportsbook supplier sets sight on North American expansion

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary BtoBet, a leading sports betting supplier, has secured regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), paving the way for its entry in the market under the new regulations.



Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “Obtaining the registration approval from the AGCO is an important milestone for the company as we seek to expand our presence in the North American region. This approval underscores BtoBet’s exemplary track record in compliance, and we are excited to be in a position to deliver our market-leading sportsbook technology to customers in Ontario.”

The approval by the AGCO will allow BtoBet to provide its leading sportsbook technology and services to operators looking to launch in this promising market, ensuring the players’ safety while engaging with the company’s online sports betting platform.

AGCO’s approval comes after the recently acquired GLI-33 Events Wagering System Certification by Gaming Laboratories International for the company’s sportsbook platform which opens the door for BtoBet to launch its sports betting technology across the North American market.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

