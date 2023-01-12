High Speed Cable Market Growth (6.9% of CAGR) Driven by Emergence of Smart Cities by 2028

The global high speed cable market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ latest market study on “High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at USD 10.73 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.11 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The high speed cable market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable, PCIe Cable, SAS Cable, Active Electrical Cable (AEC), Active Copper Cable (ACC), and Active Optical Cable (AOC). Based on application, the market is segmented into switch to switch interconnect, switch to server interconnect, and server to storage interconnect. Geographically, the high speed cable market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025895

High-speed cable offerings are evolving with technological advancements to support faster data transformation. However, these cables are highly prone to physical damage. Exposure to excessive heat, moisture, and animals can lead to breakage of wires or the degradation of wire performance. As the internet cables are spread across dwellings in habitats, the wires are prone to a nuisance caused by rodents. Further, exposure to excessive heat in certain environments can affect the data transfer rate of high speed cables. Moreover, excessive tugging, pulling, or even bent caused during installation or due to adversities in surrounding environment, in the form of high speed wind, storms, or heavy snowfall, cause damage to high speed cables.

Global High Speed Cable Market – Type Overview:

The direct attach copper (DAC) cable segment led the high speed cable market with a share of 32.4% in 2020. Direct attach copper (DAC) cable is made up of twinax copper and assembled with swappable and fixed transceiver modules such as QSFP, QSFP28, and SFP+. Unlike other cables, the direct attach copper is offered in fixed length by the manufactures i.e. less than 15m and used for directly connecting ports between active equipment servers, storage, switches, and routers. The speed of data rate can vary between 10G to 100G, and 100G of data rate can only transmit up to 5m using direct attach copper cable. Owing to shorter length, the direct attach copper cable is used for connecting equipment located with close proximity and are considered extremely reliable, and thus are widely used for data center application. The growing use of cloud solution owing to cost and convenience factor which resulting increasing deployment of data centers across the globe, thus subsequently driving the market of high speed cables.

Speak to Research Expert at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00025895?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

The overall high speed cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the high speed cable market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global high speed cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the high speed cable market. A few major players operating in the market are Amphenol ICC; Axon' Cable; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.; HPL; LEONI AG; NVIDIA CORPORATION; Samtec; Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.; TE Connectivity Corporation; and JPC Connectivity.

Key Findings of Study:

The rise in internet consumption and the development of advanced software solution has steered the volume of data generation worldwide. The need for processing and storing such huge data volumes has propelled organizations to adopt advanced processing and storage solutions, which is driving the deployment data centers. With the growing trend of digitalization, data centers have become a paramount aspect of the modern industry and economy. Data centers play vital in cloud computing. As industry is moving toward the adoption of cloud technology owing to its cost and operational advantage, the SMEs are among forefront for the adoption of this technology. Further, complex cloud computing operations are done by large tech companies and research institutions, which also require data center. Active optical cables, direct attach copper cables, and fiber optic cables are among the widely used high speed cables at data centers. Further, the rising penetration of connected devices owing the affordable prices of internet services and decreasing cost of connected devices has resulted in a surge in demand for data storage. For instance, Amazon Web Services spent US$ 35 billion on its Virginia data centers from 2011 to 2020. In 2019, Equinix, Inc. invested US$ 85 million to deploy its fourth data center in Singapore. In March 2020, Digital Realty Trust LP invested ~US$ 77 million for opening a data center in Dublin, Ireland. Further, several industries are exploring the use of cloud services to optimize and streamline their organizational operations. Moreover, with the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), the deployment for data centers has been growing continuously, which subsequently boosts the adoption of high speed cables.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00025895