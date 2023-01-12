Global Service Robotics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Service Robotics Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 23% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Service Robotics Market Size, Share, Price, Demand, Statistics, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global service robotics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, component, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 20.4 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 23%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 71 Billion
The global service robot market is driven by the growing application in domestic and industrial sector. The growing demand for automation across various sectors such agriculture, constructions, defence and security, healthcare, logistics, professional cleaning, and forestry is pushing the growth of service robot market.
Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve accuracy, reliability, and reduction in chances of manual error will aid in the growth of the market. Further, the factors such as augmentation of labour cost, and growing awareness about the widespread applications will propel the growth in the forecast period.
Service Robotics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Service robots are devices that are designed to perform tasks in order to assist humans. These machines are semi- or fully automated and can perform dangerous and time-consuming tasks safely and effectively.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/service-robotics-market/requestsample
By product type, the market is divided into:
Professional Service
Personal and Domestic Service
Others
Based on component, the industry can be segmented into:
Hardware
Airframes
Sensors
Cameras
Actuators
Navigation systems
Propulsion systems
Power supply
Others
Software
On the basis of application, the industry can be categorised into:
Logistics
Construction and Demolition
Medical
Defence, Rescue and Security
Entertainment, Educational and Personal
Domestic
Marine
Research and Space Exploration
Others
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/service-robotics-market
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Service Robotics Market Trends
Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder in the global service robot market owing to the widespread utilisation of service robots across USA. The rapid rate of automation in the region, increasing investment in research and development, and presence of key players are factors among others pushing the growth further. Additionally, the increasing utilisation of service robots in defence will aid the growth.
Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to have a rapid growth due to rapid automation and industrialisation in the region. Moreover, the presence of key players with strong technical expertise in Japan will aid the region’s growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Holding S.à r.l., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Kollmorgen Corporation, KUKA AG, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
South Korea Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-korea-artificial-intelligence-market
South Korea Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-korea-tea-market
Global Athlete’s Foot Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/athletes-foot-treatment-market
Global Cyclophosphamide Drug Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cyclophosphamide-drug-market
Global Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumours (ATRT) Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/atypical-teratoid-rhabdoid-tumours-atrt-treatment-market
Global Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brutons-tyrosine-kinase-btk-inhibitors-market
Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pegfilgrastim-biosimilars-market
Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/transthyretin-amyloidosis-treatment-market
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acute-myeloid-leukemia-treatment-market
Global Vasomotor Symptoms Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vasomotor-symptoms-treatment-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other