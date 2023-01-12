ORBCOMM Awarded Argentine Navy Competitive Contract for AIS Services

Demonstrates ORBCOMM’s leadership and continuity in providing AIS service to government customers seeking a complete situational picture of global vessel activity

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a competitive, multi-year contract by the Argentine Navy for a regional Automatic Identification System (AIS) data subscription used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts.



ORBCOMM’s AIS data will be used to monitor vessel activity and identify vessels of interest in navigation and ports within the Argentine Navy’s domain. The contract began in December 2022 and continues for a term of three years, including one option year.

“ORBCOMM has supported various naval and maritime authorities worldwide with its pioneering satellite AIS service since 2008, and this significant contract award once again demonstrates that ORBCOMM provides critical AIS data to its customers at the best value,” said Greg Flessate, Senior Vice President of Government and AIS Services. “ORBCOMM remains committed to expanding its industry-leading AIS data services and providing more extensive global coverage with increased bandwidth and versatility.”

ORBCOMM’s AIS data service has provided the most comprehensive and reliable global coverage in the market over the last decade. ORBCOMM continues to enhance its global AIS data services with the successful launch of a Kelpie AIS satellite built with AAC Clyde Space on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission on January 3, 2023. The Kelpie satellite features advanced software defined radio receivers and a unique multi-antenna implementation to maximize detections of all AIS message types, while expanding coverage of ORBCOMM’s constellation, increasing visibility to smaller Class B ships and extending its polar footprint. The launch of a second Kelpie satellite is planned for the first half of 2023.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com. ​

