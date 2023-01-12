New MUHC Foundation award program recognizes the MUHC’s rising stars

The Rising Star Program helps top early-career researchers accelerate their careers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To keep pushing medicine forward, it is crucial for the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to attract the brightest minds. The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and McGill’s Department of Medicine recently launched its new Rising Star Program to provide transformative funding to promising early-career physician-scientists. The new program will bring world-class talent to Montreal, helping shape the MUHC into a globally-recognized institution.



The Rising Star Program is designed to provide brilliant individuals with the resources they need for their careers to flourish. Recipients are awarded funding to kick-start their research, as well as training and mentorship from Montreal’s top physician-scientists. The MUHC Foundation is actively fundraising to provide a transformative award of $300,000 to each Rising Star. A new Rising Star will be named every 2 years.

“Early-career funding is incredibly important to the development of the MUHC’s talent. Our new recruits have so many innovative ideas, but securing funding to test those ideas is difficult. The Rising Star Program provides everything they need to shine.”

—Marc Rodger, Physician-in-Chief, MUHC

The MUHC Foundation and the McGill Department of Medicine are proud to announce the first Rising Star, Dr. Patrick Lawler. Dr. Lawler is a cardiologist who was recently recruited from the University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto. He attended medical school at McGill University followed by training at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, and returns to Montreal to lead innovative clinical research within the MUHC’s cardiology department. His work focuses on the relationship between severe infection and heart attack, including the impact of severe infections on long-term outcomes after critical illness. Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Lawler and a global team of researchers reported the impact of ICU treatments’ on long-term outcomes among 4869 patients with COVID-19.

“I am honoured to have been selected as the MUHC’s first Rising Star. The MUHC has a rare concentration of excellent clinicians and talented researchers. I look forward to working alongside its outstanding personnel.”

—Dr. Patrick Lawler, Cardiologist, MUHC

Not only does the Rising Star Program help advance medicine, it’s an excellent tool for recruitment of world-class physician-scientists. The program will help make the MUHC competitive with medical powerhouses like the UHN and Harvard University.

“When our loved ones get sick, we want the very best physicians to care for them. The Rising Star Program is attracting new experts to our city to ensure everyone receives the best possible care.”

—Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

To ensure exceptional care for all Quebecers, the MUHC Foundation is seeking support to ensure the continuance of this prestigious program. Support the MUHC’s Rising Stars and learn how their research will change the course of lives and medicine: https://muhcfoundation.com/?form=FUNXXSNNRGJ

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

About the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is one of the world’s foremost academic health facilities. Building on the tradition of medical leadership of its founding hospitals, the MUHC provides exceptional multidisciplinary patient-centric care. Affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of McGill University, the MUHC continues to shape the course of adult and pediatric medicine by attracting clinical and research expertise from around the world, assessing the latest in medical technology, and training the next generation of medical professionals. In collaboration with our network partners, we are building a better future for our patients and their families; for our employees, professionals, researchers and students; for our community and above all, for life. www.muhc.ca

Tarah Schwartz

Director, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Kelly Albert

Senior Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

kelly.albert@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12d11e33-fd11-443c-808a-32ae8755fd5e