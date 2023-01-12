Submit Release
SeenThis Joins Ad Net Zero UK And Supports Drive In USA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SeenThis is announcing its commitment to join the UK’s Ad Net Zero chapter and will be supporting the drive to establish Ad Net Zero in the US this year. Ad Net Zero’s mission is for immediate, collective industry action to dramatically reduce the carbon emission from the development, production and media placement. 

As a streaming technology company, SeenThis provides a solution that uses less data, and therefore creates a smaller carbon footprint than legacy ad serving technology. The SeenThis commitment is another step in the journey to bring more efficient solutions to the digital advertising ecosystem. 

“It is fantastic that SeenThis is committing to Ad Net Zero, and we welcome their presence as we all work together to dramatically reduce carbon emissions in advertising. They have innovative technology that can benefit our industry in this mission,” said John Osborn, USA Director of Ad Net Zero. 

“We are thrilled to commit to Ad Net Zero in the UK and to help establish a US chapter as they are playing an integral role to decarbonize the media ecosystem,” said Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis. 

About Ad Net Zero
The Ad Net Zero 5-point action plan pledges to decarbonise advertising operations, with businesses committing to robust, verified plans to reduce their emissions. It also pledges to use advertising's power to accelerate the switch to more sustainable products and services for consumers. The programme provides a roadmap for action in all ad markets, with the flexibility to adapt and develop-market specific solutions. It offers tools readily available internationally, like the AdGreen carbon calculator to help to measure and reduce emissions from advertising production. Please visit www.adnetzero.com.

About SeenThis 
Since 2017, SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content compared to traditional technology. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across seven offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy-efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co

