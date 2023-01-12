Submit Release
Aidéo Technologies™ Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

Aideo’s Certification demonstrates that it manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that the company has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates Aidéo Technologies’ focus on security and compliance, demonstrating a major milestone for the company.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.

“Achieving SOC 2 certification is a tremendous achievement for our team and a significant milestone in our growth,” said Aideo CEO David Shelton. “Additionally, this demonstrates to our customers and their constituents our complete commitment to security and compliance while we continue to create efficiencies and autonomy for the revenue cycle management market.”

A SOC 2 Type II audit is performed by an accredited CPA firm and verifies that all the necessary safeguards are in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards are operational. Aideo’s audit was performed by 360 Advanced from St. Petersburg, FL.

Achieving SOC 2 Certification is key to Aideo’s continued growth of its full-service approach to delivering autonomous coding to the revenue cycle management market. Aideo and our customers utilize our Gemini system, which includes the company’s Gemini Coding Platform, Gemini Autonomous Coding Factory™ and Coding Assist service. Aideo’s proprietary factory approach creates a single recipe for building and training an autonomous coding model across multiple specialties, creating a basis for continuous scaling and rapid expansion into new specialties.


Contact:
Tim Jones
Chief Revenue Officer
Tim.Jones@aideo-tech.com

