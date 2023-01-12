India Caustic Soda Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The 'India Caustic Soda Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India caustic soda market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type and application.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.50%
Caustic soda helps in the preparation of soap and detergents which are widely used in households for bathing and cleaning purposes. Clothes need to be soaked in detergent before being washed as they have multiple layers which allow the dirt and virus to settle in them that can be removed by soaking first. Thus, increasing demand for proper cleaning of the clothes and homes in order to remove pathogens is fuelling the demand and sale of caustic soda in India.
Low transportation costs of caustic soda in anhydrous form due to its lightweight nature are contributing to the growth of the India caustic soda market. The lightweight and low cost make it feasible for suppliers to transport a large amount of caustic soda at once fulfilling the high demand of caustic soda from the sellers and consumers.
There is increasing demand of caustic soda from various other industries for purposes such as drainpipe cleaning, unblocking of the drain, and removing built-up grease from ovens. Caustic soda is believed to be a versatile product because of its use in various fields including chemical manufacturing where it helps in neutralising acidic environment, which is another major factor fuelling its demand ultimately helping in the India caustic soda market.
India Caustic Soda Industry Definition and Major Segments
Caustic soda is a chemical substance that is also known as sodium hydroxide and is represented as NaOH. It is used in the manufacturing of washing soda and as a cleansing agent. Caustic soda is also used in laboratories as a reagent, in the extraction of aluminium, and in the preparation of soda lime.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
Membrane Cell
Diaphragm Cell
Others
On the basis of application, the market is classified into:
Pulp and Paper
Organic Chemical
Inorganic Chemical
Soap and Detergent
Alumina
Dyes and Inks
Textile
Pesticides
Pharma
Others
India Caustic Soda Market Trends
The key trends in the India caustic soda market include its increasing application in viscose yarn, aluminium, soaps and detergents, drugs and pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper manufacturing, staple fibre, petroleum refining, textiles, and dyes, among others. Increasing investment in textile and alumina sectors is fuelling the demand for caustic soda, thereby driving the growth of the caustic soda market in India.
Increasing demand for hand wash and soaps during COVID-19 strengthened the demand for manufacturers and producers. End user sectors including domestic cleaning, glass making, water treatment, mining, and metal processing have helped in the growth of the India caustic soda market. India has been a large consumer of caustic soda lye due to the presence of heavy alumina industries who are major end users of caustic soda. Its use as a raw material, reactant, acidic waste treatment, intermediate, and pH regulator in chemical industries has largely contributed and is expected to further contribute to the growth of the market.
Western states of India held a larger share in the India caustic soda market. Western states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have a large number of chemical industries along with pulp and paper, soap and detergent, and textile industries which is powering the demand of caustic soda in these regions. Further, development of more such industries is expected to allow Western region of India to dominate the market in the forecast period as well.
Key Market Players
The major players in the India caustic soda market report are :
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
Atul Ltd.
Durgapur Chemicals Ltd.
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
DCM Shriram Ltd.
DCW Ltd.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
TGV SRAAC Limited
The Andhra Sugars Ltd.
The Travancore-Cochin Chemicals Ltd.
others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
