Gasoline Direct Injection Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2030 : Stanadyne, Hitachi, BorgWarner Inc.

Stringent regulations to reduce Co2 emissions is a significant factor driving global gasoline direct injection market revenue growth

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Size – USD 4.76 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Trend of engine downsizing ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gasoline direct injection market size is expected to reach USD 8.90 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Trend of engine downsizing, Ford F-150 can be attributed to the steady revenue growth of the gasoline direct injection market. In order to improve the fuel efficiency of passenger cars using gasoline engines, engine downsizing, which involves switching out a normally aspirated Port Fuel Injection (PFI) gasoline engine for a smaller boosted Direct Injection (DI) gasoline engine, is a frequent procedure. By further decreasing pumping losses at part-load and reducing knocking or low-speed preignition at high load, a smaller engine's fuel efficiency must be improved. The use of gasoline direct injection and turbocharging is a promising method to minimize the fuel consumption of internal combustion engines by engine downsizing, which yields improved engine efficiencies and reduced CO2 emissions at a similar power output. A highly stratified mixture at part load makes spray-guided direct injection practicable, allowing for an overall lean and unthrottled operation.

The high cost of gasoline direct injections is a major factor that is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market. Gasoline direct injection systems are more expensive and complex than the Port Fuel Injection (PFI) systems they replace. Port fuel injection systems inject fuel into the intake manifold. They do not require sophisticated components such as high-pressure pumps, high-pressure common rails, or related technologies such as turbochargers and gasoline particle filters. Gasoline direct injections are more expensive than port fuel injection systems due to the addition of these components. Many car buyers opt to buy vehicles with port fuel injection due to the high expense of gasoline direct injection. The high price of gasoline direct injections prevents the technology's advancement owing to this.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Stanadyne, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Vitesco Technologies GmbH.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1569

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 250+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1569

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global gasoline direct injection market on the basis of component, engine type, vehicle type, hybrid vehicles, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Assumptions

Fuel Injectors

Engine Control Units (ECUS)

Sensors

Fuel Rails

Fuel Pumps

Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

I3

I4

V6

V8

Other Engine Types

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MPV

Hybrid Vehicles Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gasoline-direct-injection-market

Key highlights of this research report:

On 13 December 2021, a Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) fuel injector with a 1,000 bar pressure has been created by Stanadyne, a top supplier of fuel and air management systems globally. At the business Gasoline Engineering Centre of Excellence in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the new high-pressure injector design has undergone successful performance testing. The new injector, which represents cutting-edge technology for the industry, has already surpassed its benchmark performance goals by 20% after achieving 1,200 bar of fuel pressure in preliminary testing. This new generation of gasoline high-pressure direct injection is adaptable to fuel systems from 350 to 1,000 bar and integrates with existing engine architecture.

The fuel injectors segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. A fuel injector atomizes and injects gasoline into an internal combustion engine. The injector atomizes the fuel and propels it into the combustion chamber at precisely the right time in the combustion cycle. In addition, contemporary injectors are capable of metering fuel as directed by the Electronic Control Module (ECM). As an alternative to carburetors, which suck in an air-fuel mixture utilizing the vacuum created by the piston's downward stroke, gasoline fuel injectors are currently used.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Hybrid electric vehicles are propelled by an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors that make use of battery energy. A hybrid electric vehicle's battery cannot be charged by plugging it in. Instead, the battery is charged by the internal combustion engine and regenerative braking. A smaller engine can be feasible due to the additional power of the electric motor. The battery can also run auxiliary loads and cut down on engine idling while the engine is halted. Together, these components increase fuel efficiency while maintaining performance.

The hatchback segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. In the past, a car with two or four doors and a flippable tailgate was referred to as a hatchback. While in the current period, a vehicle with four doors and a flip-up hatch at the back that is constructed with a two-box body for the engine and passengers or cargo would be referred to as a hatchback. The hatchback has, however, undergone several alterations recently. It has become more difficult to distinguish between a hatchback and other car classifications (i.e. sedan, coupe, and others) due to thinner lines in its form and the optimization of space and usability. A lot of hatchbacks come with GDI engines, which can provide a number of advantages like better fuel efficiency, more power, lower emissions, and higher performance.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1569

The professional intelligence study on the Gasoline Direct Injection market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Gasoline Direct Injection market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Gasoline Direct Injection market?

What are the main issues facing the global Gasoline Direct Injection market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Benefits of Purchasing Gasoline Direct Injection Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1569

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Information Rights Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/information-rights-management-market

3D Ultrasound Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-ultrasound-market

Access Control Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/access-control-market

3D Projector Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-projector-market

Microcarrier Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microcarrier-market

Lysine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lysine-market

Conditioner Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/conditioner-market

Pressure Washer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pressure-washer-market

Antifreeze Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antifreeze-market

Smart Cities Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-cities-market

Pyrometer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pyrometer-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Size Worth USD 8.90 Billion in 2030