Hemodialysis Market Key Insights, Current Trend Scenario, Landscape Overview & Forecast 2030 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of chronic renal disease, hypertension, and diabetes is a significant factor driving global hemodialysis market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 83.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Rising incidence of chronic renal disease, hypertension, and diabetes in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemodialysis market size is expected to reach USD 121.97 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of this market is rise in the prevalence of diabetes in addition to hypertension. The global diabetes population is estimated to reach 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. An estimated 1.28 billion individuals aged 30-79 have hypertension worldwide, with the majority (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries. Hemodialysis can assist the body in managing blood pressure and maintaining the proper balance of fluids and minerals in the body, such as potassium and salt. As a result of the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, the hemodialysis market revenue is increasing.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Hemodialysis Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Hemodialysis market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Hemodialysis market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Hemodialysis industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Hemodialysis industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1560

Competitive Terrain:

The global Hemodialysis industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun SE, Baxter, Medivators Inc., DaVita Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., NIPRO, NxStage Medical, Inc., Diaverum

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 29 March 2022, The SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis System has become commercially available in the United States, according to Nipro Medical Corporation, a prominent developer and supplier of renal, vascular, and medical-surgical products. SURDIAL DX is a cutting-edge hemodialysis technology designed to give patients and clinicians the best dialysis treatment experience possible. It is made in Japan and benefits from Nipro Corporation's over 35 years of experience in the development of renal devices.

The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to increasing investments and initiatives by key market players and rising regulatory approvals for new technologies. For example, on 23 June 2021, Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., a medical technology leader focused on providing more flexible and accessible dialysis care, announced that it had raised USD 245 million in an oversubscribed and upsized Series D round, the largest private funding round ever for a dialysis device company. Another example is Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd, a British medical technology pioneer developing innovative dialysis services and products for the international market, which announced on 08 January 2021, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted 510(k) clearance to market its compact, simple, high-performance hemodialysis system SC+.

The home dialysis segment is expected to register a high revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Home hemodialysis allows patients to have longer or more frequent dialysis sessions, which mimics the job that healthy kidneys do—typically three to seven times per week, with treatment sessions lasting between two and ten hours. Home machines are small enough to fit on a coffee table. When compared to typical hemodialysis, patients who get daily or nightly home hemodialysis can eat and drink more often and need fewer blood pressure drugs. Increasing the hemodialysis dosage simulates having healthy kidneys and reduces the risk of problems associated with a traditional hemodialysis program. Medicare covers three hemodialysis sessions per week, with the option of paying for more if medically required; other insurance plans cover all hemodialysis treatments. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, market revenue growth of the segment is expected to increase.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to the rising incidence of chronic renal disease, hypertension, and diabetes, well-established sophisticated healthcare, and significant healthcare expenditure in the region. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), for example, affects more than one in every seven individuals in the United States, totaling an estimated 37 million individuals. Diabetes and high blood pressure, the two most common causes of renal disease, increase the risk of CKD significantly. One-third of individuals who have diabetes and one-fifth of those with high blood pressure have kidney disease. In its most severe form, End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) needs regular dialysis or a kidney transplant. According to the CDC, around 750,000 individuals in the United States have ESKD, with more than 70% receiving dialysis regularly. As a result of the aforementioned reasons, the segment's market revenue growth is expected to rise.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1560

Emergen Research has segmented the global hemodialysis market on the basis of products & services, type, end-use, and region:

Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Equipment

Consumables

Drugs

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis/Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In-Center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hemodialysis-market

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Hemodialysis business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Hemodialysis Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1560

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-sweeteners-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/generative-pre-trained-transformer-3-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pain-relief-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-pressure-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermal-printing-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laser-sensor-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-bike-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/face-treatment-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-brake-system-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biostimulants-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-power-led-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/matcha-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sun-protection-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hair-serum-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/condensed-milk-market

https://www.payrollservers.us/sc/cookie.asp?sitealias=25925711&redirect=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/benzyl-alcohol-market



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Hemodialysis Market Size Worth USD 121.97 Billion in 2030