INDEPENDENT ADVISOR AND FORMER CHIEF RISK OFFICER NARESH NAGIA AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Naresh's global experience, along with his strong leadership advising and overseeing key systemic risks, gives him an important perspective to share in both challenging and calm times.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Naresh Nagia of New York in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Naresh serves as an independent senior advisor to financial institutions and financial market infrastructures at Deloitte and is the founder and managing partner of enterprise and systemic risk advisory firm GTusk. He has an extensive career in risk management leadership, having served as Chief Risk Officer at the Analysis and Resilience Center for Systemic Risk, Group Chief Risk Officer for CLS Group, where he had risk oversight responsibility of a $6 trillion-a-day global FX payments infrastructure, and as SVP and Chief Risk Officer-Investments for Genworth Financial. He began his career with Citi, serving in the Middle East, Africa, and the United States for over 20 years. Naresh has a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA in Finance from the Asian Institute of Management.
"We're very pleased to welcome Naresh to our alumni club," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His global experience, along with his strong leadership advising and overseeing key systemic risks, gives him an important perspective to share in both challenging and calm times," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I’m delighted to have earned this award from the DCRO Institute,” added Naresh. “The comprehensive and balanced program tangibly enhanced my board risk governance acumen, polished my risk management leadership credentials/experience, and has primed my transition from the C-suite to productive Board engagements.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program