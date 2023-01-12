Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share, Industry Trends Analysis 2023 To 2033

Dermal Fillers Market size

Dermal Fillers Market was valued at USD 6.34 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.95 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2023 to 2033

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermal Fillers Market is an ever-growing industry that offers solutions to a variety of cosmetic problems. The use of dermal fillers can help people achieve a more youthful appearance by smoothing out wrinkles, lines, and other signs of aging. Additionally, many people are now taking advantage of dermal fillers for other aesthetic purposes such as plumping up certain facial features like lips and cheeks.

Demand for dermal fillers has been steadily growing over the past few years due to their effectiveness in helping individuals restore their youth or enhance specific facial features. As the market continues to expand, companies are introducing new products that offer longer-lasting results with fewer side effects than traditional treatments. Today's advanced technologies also make it easier for medical professionals to administer these types of procedures in a safe and effective manner.

Drivers

A rising number of minimally invasive procedures

Minimally invasive procedures have been more popular than traditional techniques for aesthetic and cosmetic surgery, such as lasers and other energy-based tools. Specially-designed instruments are available for non-surgical and surgical procedures. These anti-aging devices reduce the visible signs of skin aging by tightening and revitalizing the skin. This gives you a younger appearance.

Minimally-invasive surgery can be performed with the aid of special surgical instruments and a scope. It reduces facial imperfections such as wrinkles, fine lines, and volume. There is virtually no chance of serious adverse effects as these procedures don't require any cuts or minimal bleeding. This has led to a rise in the use of minimally invasive procedures. The demand for minimally-invasive energy-based skin treatments such as skin tightening, skin contouring, skin rejuvenation, and wrinkle reduction is high. These procedures are also in high demand due to the increasing age of people and the growing need for healthcare facilities. This can lead to a decrease in the healthcare facility burden.

The adoption of minimally invasive procedures will increase as a result of technological advances and communication. The global market for dermal fillers is expected to grow due to the growing use of minimally invasive procedures.

Increasing geriatric population

Geriatrics are living longer and have reported an increase in skin aging. The world is experiencing an exponential increase in the aging population. However, European countries share certain cultural and economic characteristics that are similar to their aspirations. As we age, our appearance changes to make us look younger. This eventually leads to a greater interest in aesthetic procedures.

Better outcomes for patients have been achieved due to the improvement in healthcare delivery and the Middle Eastern countries' elderly population.

Restrictions

The high price of aesthetic procedures

In elective procedures, the cost is an important consideration. The cost of dermal filler varies depending on what type of filler is used and how much. The cost of dermal filler treatment is also determined by the expertise and qualifications of the person who performs it. Cosmetic treatment with dermal filler can be done outpatient and is safe. It is very popular for treating signs of aging and restoring volume. However, the high price of the procedure is likely to limit the market demand.

Recent Developments

February 2021: Coll Plant Biotechnologies and Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie Company) announced that they have entered into a global exclusive development & commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue filler products. Coll Plant granted Allergan Aesthetics global exclusivity to use its plant-derived recombinant Human Collagen (rhCollagen), with Allergan Aesthetics proprietary technologies for manufacturing and commercializing dermal & soft tissue fillers.

January 2021: Merz Aesthetics and Candela Corporation, a leading global business in medical aesthetics device manufacturing, announced a commercial partnership to build a comprehensive medical aesthetics portfolio. This will allow the companies to increase their global skincare, injectable, and device portfolios, allowing customers easy access to all products and support services.

Key Market Segments:

Type

HA

CaHA

PLLA

PMMA

Application

Micro-plastic and Cosmetic

Anti-Aging

Key Market Players included in the report:

Allergan

Galdermal (Q-Med)

LG Life Science

Bohus BioTech

IMEIK

Bloomage Freda

Sinclair Pharma

Merz

Sanofi Aventis

Suneva Medical

