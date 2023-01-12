Data Integration Software Market Valuation of US$ 19.5 Bn and to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9%, Forecast (2023-2033) | PMR

The global data integration software market is valued at US$ 5.7 Bn at present and is projected to climb to US$ 19.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Market Study on Data Integration Software: Rapid Integration of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Being Witnessed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently valued at US$ 5.7 billion, the worldwide data integration software market is anticipated to grow to US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9%. The on-premises market has a 57.2% global market share, with the US holding a 16.4% market share.

The data integration software market is growing at a significant pace as organizations are increasingly leveraging data to make strategic business decisions and gain a competitive edge. Data integration software enables organizations to combine data from different sources and make it usable for various business needs. This includes integrating data from different departments, systems, and external sources.

The rise in big data and the increasing adoption of cloud technology are major factors driving the growth of the data integration software market. The growing need for real-time data integration and the increasing use of data integration tools for data governance and data quality management are also expected to fuel the market growth.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Data Integration Software Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23536

The data integration software market can be segmented into different types of software such as Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL), Enterprise Application Integration (EAI), and Cloud Data Integration. ETL software is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to its ability to extract, transform, and load data from various sources. EAI software is expected to grow at a significant pace due to its ability to integrate different applications and systems within an organization. Cloud data integration software is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the increasing adoption of cloud technology and the need for real-time data integration.

Key Companies

• International Business Machines Corp.

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• SAS Institute, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Boomi

• Talend Inc.

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation

• Informatica LLC

• Information Builders Inc.

• Jitterbit Inc.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23536

The data integration software market can also be segmented based on different deployment models such as on-premise and cloud. The cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a faster pace than the on-premise deployment model due to the increasing adoption of cloud technology and the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based data integration software.

Key players operating in the data integration software market include Informatica, IBM, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. These companies are focusing on developing new and innovative data integration software to meet the growing demand for data integration solutions.

In conclusion, the data integration software market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of big data and cloud technology. Organizations are increasingly leveraging data integration software to make strategic business decisions and gain a competitive edge. The market is highly competitive with several key players, and companies are focusing on developing new and innovative data integration software to meet the growing demand for data integration solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key firms undertake strategic alliances and product development to expand their product offerings and gain a solid presence in the global data integration software market.

Data integration software providers have employed a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques to increase their market offerings, including agreements and partnerships, new product releases, product upgrades, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions.

• In May 2022, Informatica Inc., a provider of data integration software, teamed with the Oracle platform for corporate connectivity and automation, which swiftly modernizes APIs (application programming interface), data, applications, and business processes. The collaboration intends to offer cloud data integration and governance solutions for data science, data warehouses, and enterprise analytics. Customers of both organizations can automate their data by shifting on-premises operations to a cloud-based platform. They can also leverage their investments and existing skills while receiving insights from reliable data at scale.

• In June 2022, TIBCO Software Inc. revamped its platform TIBCO Analytics Forum (TAF) for its consumer base. The platform will assist organizations in connecting, unifying, and accurately forecasting business results. The platform will aid in data integration and solution portfolio expansion. This will bring in more new customers for the business.

Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/23536

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/data-integration-software-market.asp

Data Integration Software Industry Research Segmentation

By Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Component Type:

• Software

• Services

By End User:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Retail and consumer goods

By Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia

• East Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East & Africa

For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Smart Logistics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/08/2570381/0/en/Smart-Logistics-Market-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-20-7-and-Projected-Valuation-of-US-30-6-Bn-over-the-Forecast-Period-2022-2032-Persistence-Market-Research.html

Business Transcription Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/14/2573761/0/en/Business-Transcription-Market-Size-Valued-at-US-2-95-Bn-and-Growing-at-an-Impressive-CAGR-of-14-7-During-Forecast-Period-2023-2033-Persistence-Market-Research.html

Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market https://www.yahoo.com/now/enterprise-social-networks-online-communities-135000824.html

Secure Mobile Communications Market https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/20/2577212/0/en/Secure-Mobile-Communications-Market-is-anticipated-to-reach-revenue-of-US-88-78-Bn-by-the-end-of-2032-Persistence-Market-Research-Prediction.html

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Japan

Persistence Market Research

1-2-1 Kinshi Arca Central Building 14/F Tokyo, 130-0013 Japan

Call 0800-222-1088

United States

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com