North America Pediatric Medical Devices Market Recent Developments, Future Growth, Segmentation & Forecast to 2028

North America Pediatric Medical Devices Market

The pediatric medical devices market to US$ 18,786.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America pediatric medical devices market is analyzed on the basis of three major countries: the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest size of the pediatric medical devices market owing to factors such as the increasing burden of pediatric diseases, increasing product launches, and R&D Activities to develop advanced pediatric medical devices. The growth of the region's market is attributed to the increasing incidences of birth deformities and rising key player initiatives. In addition, the growing health expenditures are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in North America Pediatric Medical Devices Market report are:

• Atom Medical Corp.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Hamilton Medical

• Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic

• Siemens AG

North America Pediatric Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

North America Pediatric medical devices Market - By Product:

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices

Cardiology Devices

Respiratory Care Devices

Monitoring Devices

Neonatal ICU Devices

Others

North America Pediatric Medical Devices Market - By End User:

Hospitals

Pediatric Clinics

Others

North America Pediatric Medical Devices Market - By Country:

US

Canada

Mexico

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Pediatric Medical Devices market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Pediatric Medical Devices market segments and regions.

The impacts of COVID-19 are being felt across several markets, including the pediatric medical devices market in North America. Although the healthcare sector had witnessed SARS, H1N1, and other outbreaks in the last few years, the severity of the COVID-19 has made the situation more complicated due to its mode of transmission. North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak. Several measures are being taken to contain the disease and prevent the transmission; however, the exorbitant number of COVID-19 cases have resulted in cancellation of doctor's appointment, causing treatments and doctors/surgeons meeting cancellations.

The pediatric patients suffering from critical surgeries such as neurosurgery, spinal surgery, and ENT surgery require physical awareness and need to implement procedures in the clinics. A recent study issued by the Radiological Society of North America in September 2020 stated that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted pediatric radiology departments globally. More than 90% of study respondents indicate that medical devices practices have undergone a moderate, effective, or complete change in COVID-19.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the North America Pediatric Medical Devices market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the North America Pediatric Medical Devices market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the North America Pediatric Medical Devices market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the North America Pediatric Medical Devices market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

