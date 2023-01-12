Rainbow Realty Group Bridges The Financial Gap For Cannabis Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based Rainbow Realty Group, LLC offers mortgage and sale-leaseback financing to cannabis operators looking to obtain capital at a time when investments in the industry have dried up.
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC, a New York-based real estate financier, offers mortgage and sale-leaseback financing for cannabis companies in the United States. It is an excellent service for cannabis operators looking to obtain capital at a time when investments in the industry have dried up. Cannabis businesses owning real estate or have a path to real estate ownership can check out Rainbow Realty Group for cannabis investment funds.
Rainbow or Rainbow Realty Group, LLC provides capital tied to the real estate property cannabis operators own. It operates through two options: Sale-Leaseback deals or Senior Secured First Mortgages. The sale-leaseback option allows a cannabis operator to utilize the cash invested in their property without incurring debt and keep their business running. It helps them reduce balance sheet liabilities, enjoy tenant improvement allowances, and more. The term can vary from 10-15 years, with multiple 5 or 10-year extensions available.
The Mortgage or Senior Secured First Mortgage option enables cannabis businesses to retain an ownership interest in their property or finance a purchase option in their lease. This is a 2-4 year loan with extension and prepayment flexibility. Cannabis operators with real estate or who have a path to real estate ownership can check out Rainbow Realty Group for cannabis investment funds.
"Due to federal illegality, it is challenging for cannabis businesses to obtain traditional financing. We are not a cannabis investor per se: we are a real estate financier who works with cannabis tenants and borrowers. Our company purchases or mortgages a property, depending on the operator's needs," the company's rep stated.
"Rainbow aims to bridge the financial gap for cannabis companies in the United States. We work to provide operators with access to capital through secure real estate holdings that provide liquidity and our investors a generous IRR. At Rainbow, we also ensure that all transactions are above board and seek to provide legal, compliant solutions to cannabis operators," the rep added in a statement.
About Rainbow Realty Group, LLC -
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC ("Rainbow") is a New York-based real estate financier that works with cannabis tenants and borrowers throughout the United States. The company aims to bridge the financial gap for cannabis companies in the United States.
