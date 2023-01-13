2022: A Calendar That Shined Out With Largest Number of Successful Real Estate Launches by Kohinoor Group
Kohinoor Group celebrates the success of an incredible year for 2022 by having the largest number of real estate project launches in a single calendar year.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kohinoor Group celebrates success of an incredible year 2022. The year created a pathbreaking success story of having the largest number of successful real estate project launches by Kohinoor Group. The commemorable performance and success of multiple past projects (5+), propelled Kohinoor Group to reach new heights, further upholding their title of the Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer.
Kohinoor Group always emphasizes strategizing the right location, with the right facilities, at the right time. By providing 1000-1200 homes annually Kohinoor Group marks its position in the real estate industry. By 2023, Kohinoor Group plans to deliver 20,000 residences. Keeping bigger aspirations for commercial projects as well, Kohinoor Group plans to expand into student accomodations; with ambition to set up about 12000-15000 beds for students by the end of 2023.
Kohinoor Group Projects
New Wakad happens to be one of these upcoming ambitious residential endeavours envisioned by Kohinoor Group. Providing you with the most premium 2BHK and 3BHK flats, set in the most naturistic suburban location in west Pune, New Wakad by Kohinoor Group lets you have it all. Surrounded by the comforting embrace of nature and greenery, New Wakad gives you the ultimate sense of serenity and contentment.
In addition, the year 2022 saw massive success for Kohinoor Group in the form of their past successful project launches such as: Courtyard One, Viva City, Sapphire 3, Kohinoor Kaleido.
The success of Kohinoor Group’s numerous projects can be credited to the vision: ‘To be the most trusted and dependable provider of real estate solutions’ and mission: ‘To strive to be amongst the top 10 listed real estate solutions providers in the country’. This guides Kohinoor Group towards broadening horizons and development, aiming to be the top most corporate in Pune city rather than just a real estate company. The vision statement adds a great value to the brand to be a leader in building world-class residential and commercial properties across Pune. Kohinoor Group uses the vision statement, in addition to strong fundamentals, technical prowess, and high skill sets, along with the ‘My Kohinoor pledge’ between all Kohinoor employees and partners to further provide that drive at Kohinoor Group to always perform at its best.
Their continuous and ardent ambition to provide top-notch real estate projects garnered Kohinoor Group with continuous recognition and felicitations within the real estate industry. With the most recent felicitation being the ET Business Awards 2022 for the Fastest Growing Firm in Pune, amongst many others. All this proves that Kohinoor Group shall continue to be one the most dependable providers within the real estate industry.
