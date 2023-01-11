Submit Release
Ten conflicts to watch in 2023 - Chatham House Event (Online event, 11 January 2023)

What far-reaching repercussions and knock-on effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine will have for Europe and the rest of the world? Which crises beyond Ukraine warrant our collective attention in the year ahead? How do rising tensions among major powers impact multilateral efforts to resolve these conflicts, impede progress on global challenges and impact institutions working on crisis prevention? 

Dr Comfort Ero, International Crisis Group’s President and CEO, and Dr Patricia Lewis, Chatham’s House Research Director for the International Security Programme, discussed today’s and tomorrow’s most impactful wars and crises.

