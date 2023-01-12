Efani is Launching Secure VoIP Solution
Efani is Launching a Secure VoIP Solution to Protect Against Advance Mobile AttacksSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To protect against advance level mobile attacks, Efani is launching a secure VoIP application to complement its existing offerings.
Efani solved the SIM swap problem in 2019 with the launch of their SAFE plan and recently launched their Black Seal secure data-only plan last December as a response to the more advanced threats from IMSI catchers, DNS hijacking, location tracking, and more.
SIM swapping is an attack where a hacker steals away your mobile account to reset passwords and gain access to your most valuable data, whether you're a consumer or a business. More nefariously, hackers also use passive network attacks to track and hack into your mobile voice, SMS and data without you knowing. This includes obtrusions such as cell tower spoofers, SS7 hijacking, DNS hijacking, location tracking, and more.
According to Haseeb Awan, the founder and CEO, we started solving a simple problem in 2019: to eliminate the SIM swap issue. As a multiple SIM swap victim, his first intention was to defend himself from SIM swaps, but then friends and contacts wanted the same, so Efani was born. “We solved the SIM swap issue with a mobile plan we call SAFE, where we give customers the choice of top mobile operators, provide SIM security and insure against losses to give people peace of mind,” says Haseeb.
“Black Seal features were crowdsourced from listening to our customer base and callers looking for more advanced attacks beyond SIM swaps. Fake cell towers spoofers such as IMSI catchers, Stingrays, and other devices have become common terminology to anyone that follows the growth of cyber hacks against mobile, “ said Mark Kreitzman, GM of Efani Inc.. Adding “the people who have not been attacked yet have no idea of the potential damage, while those who serious hackers have hit will be close to tears.” BSP is our first service to address these advanced network-level attacks, with more services coming.
The VoIP solution adds encrypted voice, video, and messaging services. VoIP provides the customer with a second mobile number, and the customer decides on the public and private numbers. “Most people freely give out their main mobile number for restaurant reservations, website registrations, dating apps, two-factor authentication, and don’t realize that it could be more damaging than handing out your social security number,” says Will Rose, Efani Customer Success Manager.
VoIP can be purchased as an add-on to the Efani SAFE plan in March or will come free with purchasing the Black Seal data-only plan.
**About Efani Inc.**
Learn more about the SAFE plan: [www.efani.com](http://www.efani.com/)
Learn more about the Black Seal plan: [www.efani.com/blackseal](http://www.efani.com/blackseal)
Check your mobile number vulnerability: app.efani.com/phone
