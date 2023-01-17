Actor Sending Two Lucky Kids to Live TV Taping of WWE SmackDown

Steve Comisar in CBS TV special

Two kids getting ringside seats to see their favorite WWE Superstars live in person.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past 30 years the Make-A-Wish foundation has been granting wishes from critically ill children. Most of these kids wish to meet their favorite movie star, professional athlete or WWE Superstar like John Cena . The next most popular wish is going to Disneyland. Cena who has already granted close to 700 wishes holds the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through Make-A-Wish.When actor Steve Comisar saw WWE Superstar John Cena granting wishes from Make-A-Wish kids he thought that was something he would also like to do. Two years ago Comisar was released from prison for fraud and since then Hollywood has pretty much ignored him. Comisar has been an actor for most of his life. He has appeared in dozens of movies , television shows, and commercials. But after he got out of prison all of that suddenly stopped.Where does an actor go after serving time in federal prison? He goes to the most famous celebrity felons for help. Comisar shares one thing in common with actors Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Wesley Snipes, Tim Allen, Christian Slater and Danny Trejo. They are all actors who served time in prison. Comisar contacted all of them and to his surprise not one single A-lister replied to his request for help.Comisar says, "Some of Hollywood's biggest stars did prison time. I really thought at least one of them would help me get some acting jobs so I could start working again. No such luck. I guess they didn’t want to be reminded of their bad boy days before making it big in Hollywood.”Comisar’s publicist, Jennifer Gray, says, “You would think that other actors who went to prison would be compassionate towards Steve who suffered the same plight. Hollywood is the land of second chances where everyone roots for the underdog. Unless a very powerful A-lister steps up and helps Steve it’s going to be very difficult for him to make a comeback.”On his road to redemption Comisar decided to change course and do something positive to give back to society for his past mistakes. He contacted the Make-A-Wish foundation and offered to donate 2 valuable ringside tickets to a live TV taping of WWE SmackDown at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Comisar also has 2 second row VIP tickets to The Lion King at the iconic Hollywood Pantages theater that he would love to donate to a critically ill child.Not every Hollywood story has a happy ending. This one certainly could if only one kindhearted celebrity would step forward and lend Comisar a helping hand. In the meantime, if you’re looking for actor Steve Comisar he will be on the road to redemption. Comisar says, “It’s never too late to turn your life around and start doing the right thing.” It’s evident that’s what he’s doing right now.By: Amy Katz, Celebrity Newswire LLC

