Global Medical Tubing Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2030 - Report by Zion Market Research (ZMR)
Global Medical Tubing Market Growth Insight, Trends, Size, 2022 Global Share, New Development, Key Country Analysis and Forecast To 2030
Global Surgical Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2022-2030”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Tubing Market By Product (Polyolefins, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonates, Fluoropolymers, And Others), By Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters, Drug Delivery Systems, Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030. The global medical tubing market size was worth around USD 10.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 17.0 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Zion Market Research
To comply with its norms and criteria, the medical industry uses medical tubing in a variety of medical or pharmaceutical-related applications. It is employed to regulate leakage and fluid. Along with IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, medical tubing is also employed with respiratory and anesthesiology equipment. Medical tubing must be manufactured using a defined process and particular certifications because it directly affects human anatomy. Medical tubing is produced from particular materials that adhere to the required standards.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-medical-tubing-market
Increasing demand for medical devices to enhance access to healthcare services & facilities, availability of cost-efficient medical services, and the significant rise of pharmaceutical & healthcare industries are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global medical tubing market. The healthcare industry has been on the rise over the years.
This promotes innovations in the field, leading to enhanced Research and Development (R&D) activities. R&D in the medical industry leads to the discovery, development, and enhancement of solutions and devices, finding new and better ways to utilize Medical Tubing. Additionally, with initiatives in the healthcare segment, medical services and facilities are available at relatively low expenses.
Furthermore, initiatives are put in place to provide access to medical services worldwide, even in remote and rural locations. Subsequently, economic growth, technological advancements, increased health awareness, changing demographics and the high prevalence of a wide range of diseases contribute to the growth of the medical tubing market. However, the health issues related to the insertion of medical tubes are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/the-medical-tubing-market
The global medical tubing market is segmented based on product, application, and region.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into polyolefins, silicone, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonates, fluoropolymers, and others. The silicone segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. Silicone has various advantages over other materials, such as natural rubber, which is more bio-compatible than rubber medical tubes and does not cause patient allergies. It also has good dimensional stability and is resistant to a variety of environmental conditions such as chemicals, temperature, UV radiation, and X-rays. Platinum-cured silicone tubing, designed for crucial pharmaceutical and biomedical applications, is resistant to adhesion and does not support bacterial growth due to its low surface energy.
North America is expected to dominate the global medical tubing market during the forecast period. This is attributable to various factors such as innovations in the field of healthcare & devices, enhanced obesity rate, well-established & advanced healthcare system, and high prevalence of a wide range of metabolic, respiratory, & non-communicable diseases, in the region. Moreover, countries like the US and Canada have well-established healthcare systems. This leads to novel innovations in the medical industry such as multiple non-invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedures are cost-efficient and have relatively quick recovery times. With increased non-invasive procedures, the market for medical tubing increases as well. Additionally, the obesity rate in the region is on the rise. This creates health problems for its residents and increases their reliability on medical devices and procedures. Furthermore, the region has a high prevalence rate of diseases such as diabetes, asthma, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. This, in turn, enhances the growth of the medical tubing market, in the region.
Browse Detailed Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/the-medical-tubing-market
Recent Development:
In March 2022, a new range of thermoplastic elastomers called Monprene RX CP-15100 was released by Teknor Apex (TPEs). It is built of post-consumer recycled material (PCR), which has a recycled content percentage of 25 to 35. This material encourages a circular economy and lowers reliance on energy and resources derived from fossil fuels. This series can be tailored to the needs of the customer and is offered in conventional grades ranging from 55 to 80 Shore A. In Singapore, the US, and Germany, products are made by ISO-9001 and ISO 14001 standards.
In February 2022, Zeus Industrial Products launched its PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumen tubing to its product portfolio designed for steerable catheters.
The global medical tubing market is dominated by players like:
The Lubrizol Corporation
Saint-Gobain Group
Tekni-Plex
Optinova
Zeus Industrial Products Inc.
Putnam Plastics
Nordson Corporation
W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
RAUMEDIC AG
Teknor Apex
Teleflex Incorporated
Freudenberg Medical
Dow
Avient Corporation
Coloplast Corp.
ConvaTec Group PLC
Boston Scientific Corporation
Lvd Biotech
A.P. Extrusion Incorporated
Elkem ASA
Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/the-medical-tubing-market
The global medical tubing market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Polyolefins
Silicone
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polycarbonates
Fluoropolymers
Others
By Application
Bulk Disposable Tubing
Catheters
Drug Delivery Systems
Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Request Customized Copy Of Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/946
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence the medical tubing market growth over 2022-2030?
What will be the value of the medical tubing market during 2022-2030?
Which region will contribute notably toward the medical tubing market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the medical tubing market growth?
What’s included In the Report?
Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
Market Opportunities & Challenges
Research Methodology
Analysis of the market from various perspectives
Read Our Related Report @
Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market -
https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/610522047/global-automated-endoscope-reprocessors-industry-size-is-expected-to-reach-725-3-million-by-2030-with-a-cagr-of-nearly-6-0
Global Wound Debridement Market-
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/605143996/global-wound-debridement-market-size-share-and-analysis-to-expand-at-6-2-cagr-through-2028
Global Surgical Gowns Market -
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606248387/report-outlook-surgical-gowns-market-to-flourish-and-will-reach-to-usd-4078-million-by-2028-zmr-report
Global Surgical Imaging Market -
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-surgical-imaging-market
Global Surgical Tourniquets Market-
https://www.openpr.com/news/2795261/global-surgical-tourniquets-market-size-share-cagr
Global Endocrine Testing Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 16.6 Billion By 2028 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-endocrine-testing-market
Global Eye Lens Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 1,416.2 Million By 2028 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/eye-lens-market
Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 3.8 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/fetal-monitoring-analysis-market
Global Fracture Fixation Product Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 18.9 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-fracture-fixation-product-market
North America Foot Orthotic Insoles To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 2246 Million By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/north-america-foot-orthotic-insoles-market
Global Foot And Ankle Devices Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 9.1 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/foot-ankle-devices-market
Read Blogs - https://zmrblog.com/ | https://chemicalnewsreports24.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-elispot-fluorospot-assay-market-share-size-industry-howard/
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other