Stealth PiXL Cutting-Edge Technology Captures and Identifies Anonymous Website Visitors
Software identifies 50% of website traffic and provides up to 12 data points on each visitor
The future of insurance is data-driven. Customers demand personalized insights in order to build trust and make informed decisions.”SCOTTSDALE , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PiXL Analytics is thrilled to announce it is expanding its sophisticated, proprietary Stealth PiXL marketing system to track website visitors and capture their information. Companies can target people who want to do business with them based on visitor profiles to target prospects while they browse.
— Dustin Capp
The Stealth PiXL innovative tools were designed to bolster Bettencourt Financial Group’s (BFG) SNaP program, providing next-level client engagement for independent insurance advisors and agency owners. The new technology has enabled PiXL Analytics to capture more than 600 million data records, as many more are logged every day.
"We saw an opportunity to help fill a significant gap in an industry that relies on traditional marketing tactics to thrive,” said the CEO of PiXL Analytics, Dustin Capp. “Now companies can expand their marketing initiatives to meet an ever-growing demand. PiXL Analytics is fully compliant through GDPR, CAN-SPAM and CCPA. More than 20 leading public companies have vetted the technology. Come and see how ‘stealth is smart.’ All we have to do is add a snippet of code – it's that simple."
There are many features and benefits of Stealth PiXL. Companies gain the advantage in targeting leads to determine a more precise audience. Sales departments are more successful because there is a substantial increase in high-quality pipeline prospects from rich and substantial first-party data, and better odds of converting leads to customers. Stealth PiXL is a much better investment than having to buy leads and scout out new prospects.
According to Capp, “The future of insurance is data-driven. Customers demand personalized insights in order to build trust and make informed decisions. We know that 45% of industry insurance professionals believe they are in for a rough ride over the next few years, as they attempt to keep up with evolving client needs and expectations.”
For more information and to book a demo, visit pixlanalytics.io.
About PiXL Analytics
PiXL Analytics offers sophisticated marketing for local businesses, offering the Stealth PiXL to help them gain a competitive advantage. It transforms anonymous website visitors into fully identified customers and offers proven strategies to quickly grow engagement and book more sales appointments.
###
Dustin Capp
PiXL Analytics
media@pixlanalytics.io