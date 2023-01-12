Research point of view on the Dental Equipment Market Outlook: Carestream, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona

Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.20 Bn 2022. By 2030, it is projected it will reach USD 17.68 Bn. And will grow at a CAGR (12.35%) from 2023 to 2030.

Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.20 Billion 2022. By 2030, it is projected that it will reach USD 17.68 Billion. The market will grow at a CAGR (12.35%) from 2023 to 2030.

Global Dental Equipment Market Overview

Geriatrics have driven the growth of the global Dental Equipment Market. With increasing incidences of periodontal diseases and dental caries, as well as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry to correct tooth alignment, there is a rising need for dental equipment in emerging markets. The market is expected to grow due to technological advancements in radiology and imaging that aid in treating dental problems. Additionally, tooth damage can be caused by tobacco and alcohol consumption. This will also drive demand for dental equipment. Poor oral hygiene, smoking, medication, lifestyle, heredity, stress, and poor oral hygiene are the main causes of increased dental problems.

These diseases have significant health consequences for many countries. They affect people in many different ways, causing pain, suffering and deformity. There is now a greater awareness of oral hygiene. Despite the prevalence of dental issues, there are still some limitations to the global market growth. High prices for the equipment are one of these factors. Due to increased equipment costs, laser procedures are often more expensive than other dental procedures. Based on functionality, frequency of delivery, add-on components, and other factors, dental lasers can run from USD 6700 to USD 78,000. A major barrier to market growth is the absence of reimbursement schemes and insurance carriers that don't cover dental treatment.

Top Companies:

Carestream

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca

ADEC Innovations Healthcare

AMD

BIOLASE, Inc

Ivoclar

Midmark Corporation

3M

Key Market Drivers: An Increase in Dental Disorder Prevalence, Technology Advancements, and a Rise in Cosmetic Industry Demand

This market is being driven by the increased awareness in people about their oral health, government initiatives, such as insurance plans and reimbursement policies, as well as government initiatives. According to 2020 Canadian dental association, approximately 85.7% Canadians visit a dentist and 68% have coverage to cover their expenses.

Dental equipment's growth is driven by the importance of technology advancements and dental materials. Modern dental technology has enabled natural-looking teeth to be replicated. The most common in-office cosmetic procedure for dental work is cosmetic tooth bleaching. Encore dentistry reports that the top three laser-based innovations in dental implant technology will be digital implant planning and antibacterial coating.

Key Market Segments

Type

Diagnostic Dental Equipment

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools & Research Institutes

Restraints: High Price of Dental Equipment

Laser treatment of dental problems is more expensive than traditional treatments. It can cost between USD 6700 and USD 78000 depending on factors like wavelengths, specifications and delivery systems. Add-ons are also important as they limit the market's growth.

LATEST TRENDS

An increasing preference for digital dental X-rays over analog is a prominent trend. Many dental clinics, hospitals, and other medical facilities are replacing their analog X-rays with digital X-rays to obtain images. Digital Xrays have a lower cost, better care and a faster response. The market is urging more investment in digital X-ray equipment due to the increasing preference of patients and healthcare professionals for digital X-ray equipment. VATECH launched the latest digital panoramic radiographic system in August 2017. This digital radiographic system pushes 2D imaging limits and captures depth-added panoramic radiographs. Market growth is expected to be lucrative during this period.

Research point of view on the Dental Equipment Market Outlook:

