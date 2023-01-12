Air Traffic Management (ATM/CNS) System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Air Traffic Management (ATM/CNS) System Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.60% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Air Traffic Management (ATM/CNS) System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like offering, application, operation, airport size, sector, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 10.60%
The air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market is observing a rapid growth owing to the rising number of airplane passengers in the developed and developing economies. Increasing population and rise in disposable income is yet another factor surging the growing number of air passengers. With the increase in air passengers, more flights are being operated and scheduled, requiring effective air traffic management to prevent accidents and facilitate timely flights.
Instalment of various security and communication systems such as surveillance radars and air traffic control towers are taking place in airports in order to prevent unwanted and suspicious activities such as theft, hijacking, and accidents. Improved safety measures help authorities gain the trust of the travellers and reduce undesirable events which is expected to fuel the demand for air traffic management all across the globe fuelling the growth of the air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market.
Due to increasing number of flights, new medium and large sized airports are opening up all across the globe. Large sized airports tend to become overcrowded which is why now people are preferring to travel using medium sized airports. Accordingly, medium sized airports are working towards improving their operations and reducing costs which is subjected to enhance the demand for the air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market from the medium sized airports.
Air Traffic Management (ATM/CNS) System Industry Definition and Major Segments
Air traffic management (ATM) and communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems are used to support seamless management of aircraft traffic. They are used to control the traffic in air by guiding the arrival and departures of aircrafts from the aerodromes, airports, and ports and also assisting aircrafts in the transit airspace. Some systems in the air traffic management require manual handling while others can be automated.
Based on offering, the market is segmented into:
Hardware
RADAR
Sensors
Displays
Antennas
Amplifiers
Cameras
Encoders and Decoders
Others
Software
On the basis of application, the market is classified into:
Communications
Navigation
Surveillance
Automation
Based on operation, the market is divided into:
En-Route
Approach (APP)
Tower (TWR)
On the basis of airport size, the market is categorised into:
Large
Medium
Small
Based on sector, the market is bifurcated into:
Commercial
Military and Defence
On the basis of region, the market is classified into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Air Traffic Management (ATM/CNS) System Market Trends
The key trends in the global air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market include the developments that are being carried out in advanced technologies such as machine learning and automation. They are expected to reduce the need for the manual air traffic management along with reduce any chances of error thereby supporting high volume air traffic. This can pave a way for the overall air traffic management market to grow substantially in the forecast period.
Improvement in the technologies to increase the speed and efficiency of air traffic management is expected to enhance the growth of the market. With better efficiency in air traffic navigation and surveillance, and speedy communication with other pilots, staff, passengers or other members and a better visibility of the aircrafts at the airports, airport standards can be improved.
North America is expected to hold a larger share in the air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market owing to the early adoption of new technologies to enhance the airport operations in the region. The rapid growth in the frequency of flights to cater to both international and domestic passenger movements has increased the demand for air traffic management systems at airports in North America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global air traffic management (ATM/CNS) system market report are:
Adacel Technologies Limited
BAE Systems plc
Frequentis AG
Leonardo S.p.A.
Harris Corporation
Indra Sistemas S.A.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Saab AB
Searidge Technologies
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
