National workforce shortages strain public services

In a competitive labor market, workers are tougher to find, tougher to keep, and they command a higher salary. State agencies are investing in recruitment and retention, at a cost.

Across the country and across economic sectors, the challenge to recruit and retain workers has been acute. For state agencies, labor market trends have been disruptive. Ferries need tending. Hospitals need staffing. Without enough workers, state services suffer.

The governor’s proposed 2023–25 budget funds many collectively bargained provisions to strengthen the state workforce. The budget will include general wage increases for most positions and targeted increases for specialized or high-turnover positions.