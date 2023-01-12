B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Segments, Global Industry Statistics 2022-2028 | CAGR 9.50% By 2028 | Zion
The global B2B sports nutrition market was worth USD 1827.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 3149.9 billion by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyses the global B2B sports nutrition market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the B2B sports nutrition market. The global B2B sports nutrition market is segregated based on application, distribution channel, and region. The market, based on application, is divided into endurance, strength training, muscle growth, recovery, energy, weight management, immunity enhancement, and cognitive repair. Among these, the recovery segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into gyms, fitness studios, and sports academics. In 2021, the gyms category will dominate the global market. Key players in the global B2B sports nutrition market include Herbalife International of America, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Abbott, Iovate Health Sciences, PepsiCo, General Nutrition Centres, Inc, The Hut Group, The Bountiful Company, Clif Bar & Company, Science in Sport, Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited, Musclepharm, Post Holdings, Inc.
The global B2B sports nutrition market was worth USD 1827.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 3149.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.50 % for the forecast period
►Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/b2b-sports-nutrition-market
Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions. Frankly Contacting us
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
►2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
►COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
►210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
►Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
►2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
►Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
►Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
►Zion Market Research Methodology
Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Overview
Sports nutrition plays a crucial part in enhancing the positive effects of exercise, which further enhances both physical and mental health. The ability to make informed decisions about nutrition and hydration can lead to improved performance, faster recovery, and injury prevention. Making decisions, however, is difficult because so much conflicting information is readily available. A wide range of services is readily available from nutritionists to assist health and other health-related objectives.
The global B2B sports nutrition market is expanding due to the rising demand for nutrition items such as protein bars, energy drinks, sports supplements, and other dietary supplements, particularly among athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts. It is anticipated that the usage of sports nutrition will be constrained due to the bad reputation caused by goods degraded by employing substances that are illegal to possess, such as stimulants, anabolic steroids, and prohormones. In consequence, this is impeding market expansion throughout the anticipated timeframe. It is anticipated that increased product visibility due to manufacturers' increased attention to marketing their products at sporting events would present significant growth potential.
►Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/b2b-sports-nutrition-market
The Key Audiences for Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
►Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
►Industry Leaders & Companies aims to enter the B2B Sports Nutrition market
►Universities and Student
►Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the B2B Sports Nutrition market
►Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
►Individuals interested to learn about the B2B Sports Nutrition Industry
B2B Sports Nutrition Market: Geographical Analysis
The global B2B sports nutrition market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising interest in leading a healthy, active lifestyle and rising awareness of the reliability of sports nutrition products, North America is predicted to dominate the market. Additionally, the growth of the market in North America is supported by the region's growing number of gyms and fitness centers. The B2B Sports Nutrition Market in North America is also expanding due to frequent product launches and the presence of well-known firms.
Recent Development:
February 2019: CytoSport, the company behind the protein drink brand Muscle Milk, was purchased by PepsiCo.
July 2020: The football team Chelsea unveiled "Blue Fuel," a new sports nutrition service that allows users to create custom meal plans that can be managed through a mobile app. It is a subscription-based business that offers a variety of products that have been tried and tested for use in sports, such as protein powders, hydration sachets, gummies, and protein bars. To help the players perform better, it also addresses fitness.
December 2020: Science Biotech and MYOS Corporation have agreed to an exclusive distribution arrangement for MYOS Corporation's Fortetropin product in the Australian and New Zealand markets. MYOS Corporation is a U.S.-based advanced nutrition company. The dietary supplement was created to hasten muscle mass increases, injury recovery, and mobility enhancement. Australia, known for being a sports-loving country, is said to be the market with the highest performance for fitness products, according to the company.
December 2020: For the Australian and New Zealand markets, Science Biotech and MYOS Corporation have agreed to an exclusive distribution agreement for MYOS Corporation's Fortetropin product. Advanced nutrition company MYOS Corporation is situated in the United States. The dietary supplement was developed to speed up the growth of muscle mass, the healing of injuries, and the improvement of mobility. According to the company, Australia, recognized for being a sports-loving nation, is the market with the greatest performance for fitness products.
Read Other Reports:
Global Radiodermatitis Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610521112/global-radiodermatitis-market-by-size-trends-industry-data-analysis-statistics-and-forecast-2028
Global Acrylic Resin Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610518070/at-5-3-cagr-global-acrylic-resin-market-size-and-share-wll-hit-revenue-usd-23-576-1-million-by-2028
Global Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market:- https://www.openpr.com/news/2879977/women-s-health-rehabilitation-products-market-size-growing
Global Ultrasound Devices Market:- https://www.openpr.com/news/2880013/global-ultrasound-devices-market-size-likely-to-increase
Global Fire Pump Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-fire-pump-market-report-size-shares-business-demand-lavate/
Global Medical Foam Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/medical-foam-market-global-industry-analysis-size-demand-lavate/
Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/low-intensity-sweeteners-market
Global Meat Processing Equipment Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/meat-processing-equipment-market
Global Immersion Cooling Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/immersion-cooling-market
Global Enhanced Water Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enhanced-water-market
Global Drinkware Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drinkware-market
Global Feed Additives Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/feed-additives-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research