Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2028

Pharmaceutical Isolator Market is expected to reach US$ 10,560.30 million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical isolator market was valued at US$ 5,966.07 million in 2021, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The pharmaceutical isolator is a bacteriologically sealed enclosure used in the medical and pharmaceutical environment for toxic processes and aseptic filling processes. It also includes transfer systems that allow the entry and exit of the products and the elimination of waste without breaking aseptic conditions.

The scope of the pharmaceutical isolator market includes type, pressure, configuration, application, end user, and region. The pharmaceutical isolator market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical isolator market, emphasizing various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

ITECO S.R.L.; Schematic Engineering Industries; Nuaire Inc.; Comecer; Getinge AB; Hosokawa Micron Group; Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.; Azbil Telstar; Gelman Singapore; and Bioquell (Ecolab Solution) are among the leading companies operating in the pharmaceutical isolator market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. It has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. However, the pandemic has brought several growth opportunities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to strengthen their research and development for innovating vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The companies are performing clinical trials to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thus, increased clinical trials will lead to vital opportunities for the pharmaceutical isolator providers for biopharmaceutical companies.

Regulatory Framework to Support Adoption of Pharmaceutical Isolators

A pharmaceutical isolator offers a superior sterile environment than conventional clean rooms. Positive or negative pressures inside the chamber prevent contamination due to operator interference. It ensures long-lasting sterility in accordance with pharmaceutical regulations related to the manufacturing of sterile medical products. Moreover, most of the experts agree that regulatory agencies are no longer impeding progress when it comes to technologies such as pharmaceutical isolators. The guidelines set by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Medicines Agency regarding isolators play an important role in the adoption of isolators in comparison to cleanrooms. FDA mentions isolators 55 times in its latest guideline of manufacturing in an aseptic environment. A well-designed positive pressure isolator, supported by adequate procedures for its maintenance, monitoring, and controls, offers significant advantages over traditional aseptic processing, including fewer opportunities for microbial contamination during processing. Moreover, FDA acknowledges the removal of operators in the critical areas of pharmaceutical manufacturing, which is expected to propel the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators in the coming years. Trend analysis shows an increasing number of pharmaceutical facilities using isolator technology in the US. In 1998, only 84 facilities were equipped with aseptic filling in isolators. This number increased to 174 facilities in 2000, 201 in 2002, and 258 in 2004. The growth in the number of facilities offering aseptic processing is related to the growth in the production of high-potency drugs.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into open isolator and closed isolator. The open isolator segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on pressure, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure. In 2021, the positive pressure segment held a larger share of the market; however, the negative pressure segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on configuration, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into floor standing, modular, mobile, compact, tabletop, and portable. The floor standing segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth of the floor standing segment is attributed to improved efficiency, coupled with more quick operations.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into aseptic isolators, containment isolators, sampling and weighing isolators, fluid dispensing isolators, and others. The aseptic isolator segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

