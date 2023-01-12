Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 14.64% By 2030 - Report by Zion Market Research
Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market Size & Share is Projected to reach $179.22 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 14.64% | Says ZMR
At 114.64% of CAGR, the global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market Size is to Reach USD 179.22 bn by 2028 | Lithium Titanate Batteries Industry Key Findings, Growth Overview, Size, Share, Demand by 2030”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research analysts forecast the latest report on "Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends Current Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2030" The Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market size was worth around USD 60.07 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 179.22 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.64% between 2022 and 2030.
— Zion Market Research
Lithium-titanate batteries are a type of lithium-ion rechargeable battery mainly used in nanotechnology to operate across a wider temperature range (−30 to 55 °C) and with a 98% recharge efficiency. This kind of battery has a longer life cycle than conventional lithium batteries, which have > 3000-7000 cycles. It is famous for being both ecologically friendly and having extremely high levels of stability, security, and efficiency.
Lithium-ion batteries are essential for both electric vehicles and portable electronic devices, thereby boosting the global lithium titanate batteries market. The lithium titanium oxide (LTO) needed for its anode must first go through a time-consuming production process, which drives up the price of the battery. Recently, Indian researchers revealed a less difficult method of producing LTO, which could lower the cost of the battery. The modified version of Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) battery technology is the rechargeable battery known as the LTO. Instead of graphite, the anode of a typical Li-Ion battery contains Li-titanate oxide (LTO), which gives the materials a spinel 3D crystal structure. It produces a high current discharge current i.e. 10 times as large as the capacity of the other types of lithium batteries while having a nominal cell voltage of 2.40V.
The Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.
Based on the type, the market is segmented into 15-1000mAh, 1000-5000mAh, 5000-10000mAh, and others. The 5000-10000mAh type segment is expected to thrive at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A high-capacity battery with a big energy storage capacity is a lithium titanate battery with a capacity of 5000–10000 mAh. These batteries are frequently used in systems that need high power and extended runtimes, such as backup power systems and electric vehicles.
Based on the application, the market is divided into speed charging, energy storage, and others. The energy storage segment is accounted to have the largest growth of the market in 2021. The rise in popularity of renewable energy sources like wind and solar is to blame for the expansion. The rise in government support for sustainable energy initiatives has also significantly contributed to the demand. For instance, in Germany, government subsidies have allowed individuals and companies to finance investments of more than USD 1 billion in a range of grid-connected battery systems. Over the projection period, these trends are anticipated to fuel demand for lithium titanate batteries. Automotive, consumer electronics & appliances (like smartphones), medical devices & equipment (like respirators), and UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems are just a few of the industries that use energy storage batteries.
North America dominated the global lithium titanate batteries market in 2021, owing to the growing adoption of technological advancements in lithium-ion batteries as well as the existence of major key players in this region. For instance, lead-acid, lithium-ion, and other types of batteries will be the focus of a USD 258 million investment in advanced vehicle technology announced by the US Department of Energy. This will have a favorable effect on the overall demand for electric vehicles as well as their components, especially LTO batteries, and will cause it to increase over the projected time frame. So far, however, no firm regulations or laws banning internal combustion engine cars have been passed in the United States.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest growth in the global lithium titanate batteries market during the forecast period. The rising demand for electric vehicles in nations like China, India, and Japan is responsible for this expansion. The infrastructure for renewable energy is also expected to rise significantly in the region during the next few years, which will increase demand for the product.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Lithium Titanate Batteries Market By Type (15-1000mAh, 1000-5000mAh, 5000-10000mAh, and Others), By Application (Speed Charging, Energy Storage, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lithium-titanate-batteries-market
Recent Development:
In October 2022, a Li-ion Cell with a World-Beating Carbon Footprint was delivered by Echion Technologies - XNO®. While simultaneously relieving pressure on the world's battery materials supply chain, XNO® will offer a greener option to conventional LTO battery anode materials. From the perspective of carbon footprint, XNO® performed noticeably better than the LTO anode.
In June 2021, Bureau Veritas will certify Echandia's Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Battery Technology for Marine Use. Commercial workboats and passenger ferries need to be able to charge quickly since they frequently run continuously for extended periods of time. According to Echandia, the battery systems for the energy storage systems will be modular, air-cooled, and based on Toshiba's LTO cells. This is a crucial turning point for the brand-new, secure, and reliable LTO battery technology.
The Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market is dominated by players like:
Altairnano
AnHui TianKang
BTR
YinTong
Toshiba
Leclanché
Proterra
BatterySpace
YABO
YinLong
Seiko
Microvast
EV-Power
The Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
15-1000mAh
1000-5000mAh
5000-10000mAh
Others
By Application
Speed Charging
Energy Storage
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
