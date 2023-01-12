Organic Meat Products Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Organic Meat Products Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.40% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Organic Meat Products Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global organic meat products market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8.40%
The organic meat products market is expected to grow in demand due to the growing preference of consumers for organic products. This can be attributed to consumers’ rising health concerns and growing knowledge of the advantages of consuming organic products.
The importance of organic meat has grown in recent years, and over the forecast period, the demand for organic meat products is expected to increase along with the demand for organic food. Growing concerns about meat quality and instances of meat contamination, together with growing health consciousness, are some of the key drivers driving the global demand for the organic meat products market.
Although the cost of conventional meat is often lower than that of organic meat, consumers are prepared to pay more for a product that they believe to be of superior quality. Also, more farmers are moving to organic farming practises as the demand for organic meat is increasing, which will likely benefit the market development.
Supermarkets are promoting organic meat products by emphasising it in their stores and making customers aware of it. By providing discounts and coupons, they are also lowering the price. More shoppers are demanding organic meat from stores as they become more aware of its advantages. Therefore, this is aiding the organic meat products market growth.
Organic Meat Products Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organic meat products refer to those animal-based meat products that come from animals that have healthy diets and lifestyles free of hazardous chemicals like pesticides, fungicides, synthetic fertilisers, or herbicides. Additionally, no growth hormones of any kind or items derived from genetic engineering are administered to the animals. Since they contain more antioxidants, healthier omega-3 fatty acids, and less cholesterol than non-organic meat products, organic meat is said to be healthier than non-organic meat.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into:
• Beef
• Pork
• Mutton
• Poultry
• Others
The market on the basis of type is divided into:
• Chilled
• Frozen
• Canned/Preserved
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• Meat Shop
• Online Retailers
• Health and Natural Food Stores
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Organic Meat Products Market Trends
The organic meat products market is seeing an increase in acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches of organic meat products. Major participants in the market are introducing novel meat products, such as meats mixed with vegetables, that are less expensive while yet still have a strong nutritional profile.
North America accounted for one of the largest shares in the market for organic meat products. The region’s growing preference among health-conscious consumers for high-quality, chemical-free meat is the major factor driving domestic demand. Consumer preference for organically produced beef is further being boosted by the increased per capita income. Moreover, due to the presence of significant market players, organic beef products are also easily accessible in the area. These factors are influencing North America’s market share for organic meat products.
The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness growth in the organic meat products market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the wide range of businesses entering the market with a variety of product offerings. Due to rising health consciousness, perceived nutritional benefits, and socio-environmental responsibility, consumers in the Asia Pacific region are choosing organic meat products over conventional meat products more frequently.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global organic meat products market report are:
• Coolanowle Foodhall
• Danish Crown Group
• Perdue Farms Inc.
• Meyer Natural Foods
• Foster Farms
• Eversfield Organic Limited
• Dirty Clean Food
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
