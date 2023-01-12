Latin America Fish Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth 2023-2028
Latin America Fish Market To Intensify The Production And Export During 2023-2028 Attributing To Consumers’ Consumption Pattern And Beneficial Aspects Of FishSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El informe del estudio de mercado de Informes de Expertos titulado, ‘El Mercado de Pescado en América Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece una visión estructurada del mercado, examinando sus diversos segmentos y variables clave como tipo de pescado, tipo de producto, canal de distribución, sector y las regiones. La investigación recoge un sólido pronóstico de la presencia de factores clave de éxito y limitaciones, sigue a los proveedores bien establecidos y las últimas tendencias de la industria que impactan en el objetivo de crecimiento del mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado y la relación entre la demanda de los consumidores y el precio del producto, junto con la auditoría de los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The market study report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Fish Market 2023-2028’ , gives structured insights into the market, examining its diverse segments and key variables such as type of fish, type of product, distribution channel, sector, and key regions. The research gathers robust forecasting of the presence of key success factors and constraints, tracks well-established vendors, and the latest trends in the industry that impact the growth goal of the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, and the relationship between consumer demand and product price, coupled with the audit of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-de-pescado-de-america-latina/solicitar-una-muestra
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 5,15%
Según las estimaciones, el mercado latinoamericano de pescado generó en 2022 unos ingresos medios de 17,6 mil millones de dólares. Además, también se prevé que el mercado objetivo se expanda a un ritmo exponencial de 2023 a 2028, impulsado por la demanda de alto contenido nutricional en los alimentos por parte de los consumidores conscientes de la salud. Esta elevada demanda y la creciente concienciación de los consumidores sobre los beneficios del consumo de pescado han influido en las cadenas de valor de suministro de los fabricantes, aumentando la producción y provocando un cambio en las expectativas del mercado.
Con el fin de maximizar el placer del cliente, los principales actores del mercado objetivo también se dedican al desarrollo de productos y a estrategias de lanzamiento innovadoras como el pescado en conserva, los productos de pescado listos para consumir y otras variantes que ofrecen comodidad a los consumidores de clase trabajadora. En conjunto, se espera que factores como el aumento potencial del consumo y la producción impulsen el mercado del pescado en la región objetivo durante todo ese tiempo.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-de-pescado-de-america-latina
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fish are aquatic organisms without limbs that breathe underwater through gills. There are numerous varieties of fish, some of which can be found in freshwater, seas, or saltwater. They are variously shaped, sized, and coloured scaly-skinned creatures.
By type of fish, the industry is broadly classified into:
• Tuna
• Cod
• Salmon
• Alaska Pollock
• Surimi
• Hake
• Herring
• Mussel
• Squid
• Others
Depending on the type of product, the market can be divided into:
• Fresh
• Frozen
• Canned
• Other
Some of the main distribution channels of the fish industry are:
• Retail
• Institutional
On the basis of sector, the fish market is segmented into:
• Organised
• Unorganised
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The Latin American fish market is about to gain ground during the forecast period due to the presence of Omega-3 and other vital nutrients in it. This high source of protein has attracted a multitude of consumers towards the market and has influenced the demand and supply cycle of key players of fish in the Latin American region. Furthermore, to complete the dietary needs and nutrition intake for preventing chronic diseases, the augmented utilisation of fish has seen more among the Latin American population.
Also, the benefits such as preventing cardiovascular diseases, and curing depression are among the top advantages of consuming fish which can alter consumers’ behaviour towards the target product in long run and aid the market in generating higher revenue than expected. Thus, these qualitative factors and health aspects are broadening the revenue horizons of aquaculture and key players in the fish market in Latin America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Pacifico Aquaculture
• Del Pacifico Seafoods LLC
• COMEPESCA
• Copacol
• Ayamo Global Foods
• Allmare Alimentos
• Acquacomercial
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
