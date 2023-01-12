BRAND AND MARKETING SPECIALIST EDDY ANDREWS LAUNCHES NEW YEAR DISCOUNT
EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick-start the New Year and celebrate his tenth year in business, leading Brand and Marketing Strategist Eddy Andrews is launching a special promotion that gives all new clients 10% off their first month. Applying to all of the services that Eddy provides, the discount is a unique opportunity for companies looking to hit the ground running in 2023.
Over the past decade, Eddy Andrews has established himself as one of the industry’s leading Brand and Marketing Strategists. Since launching his consultancy services, Eddy has worked with everyone from CEOs of global corporations to marketing executives and even solopreneurs, supporting them with their personal and professional brands, marketing and PR.
Having worked on multimillion-dollar branding campaigns as well as helping innovative new startups to launch in the competitive world, Eddy Andrews knows exactly what it takes to succeed. With his help, companies have been able to maximise their reach, drive conversions and increase their sales.
Eddy Andrews adopts a holistic approach to every client, taking the time to understand their exact needs before creating a bespoke solution that has been built to meet their exact needs. Rather than just simply copying the current flavour of the week, Eddy is a genuine trendsetter in the industry, creating unique PR campaigns that see his clients enjoying print and broadcast coverage in some of the world’s leading titles, including the Today Show, Wall Street Journal, BBC, CNN, Mashable, Forbes and NPR.
Alongside his extensive marketing and PR services, Eddy is also a trained and highly experienced business coach. Having launched and run several successful businesses over the years, Eddy Andrews draws upon this knowledge to help companies overcome any challenges they are facing, allowing them to grow with confidence.
With 2023 marking Eddy Andrew’s tenth year as a consultant, he is offering a unique special offer for the New Year. For all new clients who sign up between now and the end of January, Eddy is offering an exclusive 10% discount on his eclectic range of services.
Eddy Andrews added, “There can be no denying that the economic climate is incredibly challenging. Businesses of all sizes are struggling at the moment, and while it can be tempting to cut back on marketing and PR while they weather the storm, this is actually one of the worst things that they can do.
Investing in effective PR now will help businesses to seize a bigger market share and increase profits. That is why I’m offering this unique opportunity to discover my services, but you should act quickly as the offer runs out at the end of the month!”
To find out more about Eddy Andrews and the wide array of services that he offers or to get in touch to take advantage of this unique offer, visit https://eddyandrews.info/.
