EDDY ANDREWS DIGITAL AGENCY CELEBRATES CUSTOMER MILESTONE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch in 2015, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency has grown to become one of the leading providers of website development, Pay Per Click advertising and social media advertising in Australia. Now, as they prepare to move into their eighth year in business, the company is excited to have reached a major milestone of 1,000 customers.
In recent years, digital marketing has become an essential requirement for businesses of all sizes. From small one-man startups to large global corporations, developing a clear and concise presence online is crucial to not only retaining existing customers but expanding their reach and maximising their sales.
Having been working in the world of digital marketing for 15 years, in 2015, Eddy Andrews decided to go it alone with the launch of his own digital agency. When Eddy launched the company, he had one primary goal in mind, to provide customers with the highest quality marketing solutions specifically designed to help small and mid-sized businesses grow.
The agency works with businesses from every sector, and over the past seven years, they have helped everyone from service-based companies to eCommerce stores. No matter the industry, the highly experienced Eddy Andrews Digital Agency has applied the same comprehensive approach and unrivalled customer service that they have become synonymous with. It is this strive for excellence that has helped the company to establish an enviable reputation within the industry, standing apart from its competitors and becoming one of the most sought-after agencies in Australia.
As the Eddy Andrews agency has grown, they have continuously expanded their array of services in order to meet the growing demands of their clients. This includes creating compelling, search engine friendly websites designed to convert visitors, generating genuine leads through proven Pay Per Click advertising on search engines and maximising reach through engaging social media adverts.
It is this evolution and dedication to their clients that has seen their client base expand each year, and now as the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency prepares to enter their eighth year of business, they celebrate a significant milestone. Earlier this week, the team welcomed their 1,000th client, a significant achievement for the small team.
Speaking on the achievement, Eddy Andrews said, “It has been a surreal seven years, and it is incredible to be welcoming our 1,000th client already. Our success is entirely down to the incredible team that I have been able to build up around me. Since launching the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency, my mission has always been to provide our customers with exceptional service and the very best results, ensuring they can get greater results from their digital marketing for a more cost effective solution.
As we move into our eighth year, we are continuously evolving our services and approach to ensure our clients achieve their goals and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store!”
To find out more about the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency, visit https://eddyandrews.net.au/.
Eddy Andrews
