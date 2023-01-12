THE EDDY ANDREWS DIGITAL AGENCY IS NOW OFFERING DIGITAL HEALTH CHECKS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing is an essential requirement for businesses of all sizes. From social media posts to effective website design, if you want to take your organisation to the next level in 2023, you need to ensure yours is in the very best hands possible. However, knowing how you are currently performing digitally can be tough, which is why the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is launching a free business health check for companies throughout January!
Over the last decade, the rise of social media has been impossible to miss, and digitalisation is impacting every aspect of our lives. For businesses, the ability to harness the digital space can transform their success, helping to place them in front of even more potential customers and maximising their sales.
Eddy Andrews has been living and breathing all things digital marketing for over 15 years, and launched the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency in 2015. Since then, he has amassed a highly experienced team that specialises in providing the highest quality Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, social media content, website design and social media advertising.
Thanks to the Eddy Andrews agency, hundreds of businesses have been able to transform their online presence, driving more customers towards their website and converting those visitors into long-term loyal customers. Eddy Andrews and his team pride themselves on delivering the very best results possible, helping customers to get more from their advertising budget.
Primarily focused on small and mid-sized businesses, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency has worked with a wide range of companies, including eCommerce stores. Thanks to the help from the team, they have helped their clients to generate up to five times the return on their marketing investments.
While there can be no denying the importance of digital marketing for small businesses, it can be a very complex and confusing world, especially if you have not undertaken it before. That is why the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is offering a completely free digital health check for any company wanting to find out how they can approve.
This in-depth evaluation will explore the company’s current output and digital presence, examine how its competitors are currently performing and create a ten-point plan that will help to take them to the next level.
“Knowing how you are currently performing online, particularly in comparison to your competitors, is essential in helping to take your business forward,” said Eddy Andrews, “and here at the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency, we want to help you hit the ground running in 2023. Our completely free health check will provide a comprehensive overview of your current digital output and identify essential areas that you can work on to expand your reach and understand how to maximise your sales.
To find out more about the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency and to claim your free digital health check, visit https://eddyandrews.net.au/.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews
