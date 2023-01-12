EDDY ANDREWS DIGITAL AGENCY WELCOMES NEW JUNIOR ROLE
EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2023 gets underway, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency is making a commitment to encourage the stars of tomorrow to get into digital marketing, and is pleased to announce the introduction of a new junior role within its team. The new role is specifically aimed at youngsters looking to broaden their horizons and learn more about the world of online marketing.
In recent years, the world has changed significantly as technology accelerates the digital revolution. That digitalisation is only going to continue, which makes teaching youngsters the skills needed to launch their careers a key priority. As one of the leading providers of Pay Per Click, website design, and social media advertising, the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency understands this importance all too well, which is why it is launching a new junior position aimed specifically at school leavers looking to begin their careers.
Despite the growing importance of digitalisation, recent research has found that 49% of children in Australia lack the required access and equipment needed to develop these skills. That is why alongside the new role, Eddy Andrews will also be working closely with local schools to provide training and workshops for students.
The new junior position will see the successful candidate getting to work alongside the entire Eddy Andrews Digital Agency team, shadowing the industry experts and getting to learn on the job. Unlike many entry-level jobs on the market, which still require some level of experience, Eddy is focused on the role being open to all school leavers, no matter their background or knowledge.
This is a truly wonderful opportunity for youngsters who are looking to begin their careers in the exciting world of digital marketing. Speaking ahead of the launch of the new position, Eddy Andrews, CEO of the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency, said, “We are really excited to be launching this new junior role and welcoming an enthusiastic youngster to our team. We are living in a truly digital world, and it is essential that future generations have the ability to learn the skills they will need to effectively manage the future workplace.
That is why we decided to create this new position within the Eddy Andrews Digital Agency, and the lucky candidate will be able to work alongside our entire team, allowing them to learn from some of the most skilled and intuitive digital marketers in the industry. We are looking for someone with the passion to learn and who wants to help continue to build on our reputation, taking our agency forward and allowing us to support our clients further.”
To find out more about Eddy Andrews Digital Agency and to apply for the role, visit https://eddyandrews.net.au/.
