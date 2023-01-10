Jared Bernstein on the US economy: Where it’s been and where it’s going

The U.S. economy has weathered a couple of years of COVID, rising interest rates and sinking stock prices, and uncomfortably high inflation. What lessons have been learned about the efficacy of economic policy over the past two years? And what will 2023 bring?

Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), will discuss those questions and more with the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at Brookings on February 8. Before his current post, Bernstein was a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. He also served as then-Vice President Joe Biden’s chief economist. Following Bernstein’s remarks, he will join a panel, moderated by Louise Sheiner of the Hutchins Center, with Seth Carpenter of Morgan Stanley, Greg Mankiw of Harvard University (who served as chair of the CEA in the George W. Bush administration), and Heidi Shierholz of the Economic Policy Institute.

Viewers may submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu, on Twitter using the hashtag #Economy2023, or at sli.do using the code #Economy2023.