Brookfield Renewable To Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) will hold its Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, February 3, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 24,000 MW of installed capacity and an approximately 100,000 MW development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:  
Media: Investors:
Simon Maine Cara Silverman
+44 (0)7398 909278 (416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.com cara.silverman@brookfield.com


