Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,419 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Welcomes Spain’s Repatriation of Nationals from Northeast Syria

This week, the Government of Spain repatriated two women and thirteen children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria.  We are grateful to Spain for working with us to resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the dismantlement of the so-called ISIS “caliphate” by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh.  Approximately 10,000 residents of al-Hol and Roj displaced persons camps are from more than 60 countries outside Syria and Iraq.  More than half of all al-Hol camp residents are children under the age of 12.

Repatriation is the only durable solution to the humanitarian and security situation in al-Hol.  While its so-called “caliphate” has been defeated, ISIS remains a persistent threat to the region and to the thousands of vulnerable residents in displaced persons camps.  We urge all governments to follow Spain’s example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children.

You just read:

U.S. Welcomes Spain’s Repatriation of Nationals from Northeast Syria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.