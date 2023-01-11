U.S. Welcomes Spain’s Repatriation of Nationals from Northeast Syria

This week, the Government of Spain repatriated two women and thirteen children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria. We are grateful to Spain for working with us to resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the dismantlement of the so-called ISIS “caliphate” by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh. Approximately 10,000 residents of al-Hol and Roj displaced persons camps are from more than 60 countries outside Syria and Iraq. More than half of all al-Hol camp residents are children under the age of 12.

Repatriation is the only durable solution to the humanitarian and security situation in al-Hol. While its so-called “caliphate” has been defeated, ISIS remains a persistent threat to the region and to the thousands of vulnerable residents in displaced persons camps. We urge all governments to follow Spain’s example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children.