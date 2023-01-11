Trepp Honors Future Leaders in Commercial Real Estate, Announces December 2022 Award Winners

Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets, announced today the winners of its bi-annual Future Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Leaders Awards program for undergraduate and graduate students.

Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets, announced today the winners of its bi-annual Future Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Leaders Awards program for undergraduate and graduate students.

This round of winners showcases individuals who have already made an impact in the commercial real estate and finance fields through their education and experience and will continue to do so. The class is comprised of nine students who have surrounded themselves with the academics and positive influences in the CRE space necessary to build a significant and successful career in the industry.

Trepp's Education Segment created the Future CRE Leaders Awards program to highlight and recognize stand-out individuals looking to make an impact in the CRE sector upon graduation.

The winners of the December 2022 awards are as follows:

Undergraduate Leaders



Teddy Betesh- New York University

Noah Hakim- New York University

Hudson Ardizzone-West- The Pennsylvania State University

Nabil Darmani- DePaul University

Graduate Leaders



Ana Padron- New York University

Catherine Han- Cornell University

Kimble Tilman- New York University

Jesse Hahn- University of Wisconsin-Madison

Adam Wehking- University of Wisconsin-Madison

"We're happy to announce another successful class of students who are passionate about commercial real estate finance. This round of future leaders represents the continuation of a program that has recognized outstanding individuals during a time where there have been less opportunities in the market," said Erin Timko, Trepp's Director of Academic and Industry Relations. "We believe this class will have a positive impact on the CRE industry past graduation."

All award winners will have a profile on Trepp's website and will be featured in Trepp's widely read blog, TreppTalk, in addition to being highlighted in the 2022 Year-End Magazine with Commercial Real Estate Direct.

Access the 2022 Year-End Magazine, a recap of the CRE Finance and CMBS markets to see more about our Future Leaders: https://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-year-end-magazine-2022

Trepp's educational initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and industry. For additional information on Trepp's education initiatives and the Future CRE Leaders Awards program, please contact at 212-754-1010 or learn@trepp.com.

