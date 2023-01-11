Inszone Insurance Services Announces Entry into Michigan Market with the Acquisition of Brinch Agency Insurance

Michigan Becomes the 9th State with a Physical Presence for Inszone Insurance

Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Brinch Agency Insurance.

Brinch Agency Insurance was founded in 2001 by Chris and Kathy Brinch after managing a family-owned agency in Eastpointe for over 2 decades. Formed and located in Roseville, MI, Brinch Agency provides personal, commercial and health insurance to Macomb County and the surrounding areas. The team at Brinch Agency prides themselves on being friendly and knowledgeable about the products available across multiple insurance companies, giving them the flexibility to offer clients affordable prices and individualized policy options.

The acquisition of Brinch Agency provides Inszone Insurance with its first location in the State of Michigan as well as expands the agency's presence in the Midwest Region of the United States. Clients of Brinch Agency will continue to be serviced by the team in the Roseville, MI office, now working under Inszone Insurance brand.

"Bringing the Brinch Agency team under the Inszone umbrella provides a base as Inszone enters the market in Michigan," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "This team has been doing phenomenal work in the area, and Inszone is excited to expand on that legacy, providing access to new resources and support. We look forward to expanding further in the state."

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 37 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005020/en/