Focused on Growth, ERIKS North America Completes Fluid Power Acquisition

ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers, announced that it has acquired DeeTag, Ltd. (DeeTag), a distributor and fabricator of hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies.

For the past 40 years, Dean and Lorna Gordon have owned and operated DeeTag, which has three facilities, including two in southern Ontario, Canada, and one in Conover, North Carolina. They have grown DeeTag into a successful business serving high quality OEM customers in various markets and have more than doubled the business in the last few years by providing superior service to discerning customers.

Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America said, "The combination of our companies provides the opportunity to accelerate the growth they have already accomplished. Their locations provide geographic expansion of our footprint and key capabilities as it relates to serving hydraulic OEM customers. The existing ENA footprint can serve as a way for us to support their growth as we seek to extend in markets that DeeTag could not serve on their own."

Dean Gordon, President of DeeTag added, "We began reviewing our strategic alternatives several months ago with a goal of finding the right long-term partner for the next stage of DeeTag's growth. It became clear to us that the ERIKS team was the right organization with the right resources, culture, and strategy to partner with us. We are excited to be a part of the ERIKS North America organization and we look forward to working with Jeff and his team as we continue to build this great company."

