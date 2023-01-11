Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,445 in the last 365 days.

ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable April 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP) 
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. 

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact: 
ADP Investor Relations 
973.974.5858
Investor.Mail@ADP.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301719509.html

SOURCE ADP - IR

You just read:

ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.