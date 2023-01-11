The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fate" or the "Company") FATE on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 5, 2023, after the market closed, Fate announced that it had terminated its collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, and that all collaboration activities would be wound down in the first quarter of 2023.

On this news, Fate's stock price fell $6.76, or 61.5%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

